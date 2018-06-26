MLB spending on international amateurs drops 25 percent

Spending on signing bonuses for international amateur free agents dropped 25 percent to $153 million from $203 million in the first year of restraints, which cost Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani more than $100 million.

Spending was capped by baseball's collective bargaining agreement beginning with the signing period from last July 2 through June 15.

Dominican shortstop Wander Franco received the largest bonus, $3,825,000 from Tampa Bay. Venezuelan catcher Daniel Flores was second at $3.3 million from Boston.

