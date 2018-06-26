Neiman Marcus Group Expands Leadership Team

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018--Neiman Marcus Group announced today the appointment of Darcy Penick as the President of Bergdorf Goodman. Ms. Penick will begin her new position on September 4, 2018 and will report directly to Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer, Neiman Marcus Group.

This announcement comes as part of Neiman Marcus Group’s strategy to accelerate the company’s digital transformation. In her role, Darcy will manage the Bergdorf Goodman brand, including its online enterprise and two Manhattan based flagship locations. Previously as Chief Executive Officer of Shopbop, a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc., Darcy led this fast growth global ecommerce fashion business with a focus on enhanced customer engagement through daily fashion content.

Darcy began her retail career in 2000 at Neiman Marcus Group and held various merchandising roles across multiple categories at Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. She continued her career and joined Saks in 2006, and then transitioned to Shopbop in 2009 as the Divisional Merchandise Manager. She was promoted to Chief Merchandising Officer within four years and in 2016 was appointed Chief Executive Officer.

“Darcy’s impressive leadership skills coupled with her success in digital and international retail make her the perfect choice to accelerate global growth at Bergdorf Goodman. I have every confidence that Darcy will partner with our very talented existing team to bring even greater luster to Bergdorf Goodman and continue to elevate the brand as one of the world’s most prestigious luxury retailers,” said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer, Neiman Marcus Group.

Darcy is a graduate of Wellesley College where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in peace and justice studies. She resides in Williamsburg, Brooklyn with her partner Josh.

