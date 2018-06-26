Closure Systems International’s Pro-Lok GL 38mm Closure Provides an Ideal Solution for Probiotic / Carbonated Soft Drinks

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018--Today’s health conscious consumers are no longer just looking for products that quench their thirst. An ever increasing health trend, especially in younger generations, has driven demand for more functional beverages – e.g., kombucha enhanced products. Closure Systems International (CSI) has launched a new closure engineered ideally for cold-filled products, such as probiotic drinks, energy drinks and carbonated soft drinks.

CSI’s new Pro-Lok GL 38mm closure provides bottlers with exceptional closure performance, enhanced safety features, excellent consumer satisfaction and total system support. Pro-Lok GL has been engineered to be compatible to fit both Glass & PET bottle finishes. Pro-Lok GL has been integrated with CSI’s disc lined technology, allowing for a more secure seal to protect product integrity. Ultimately, consumers will find Pro-Lok GL’s exterior shell design easy to grip, allowing for easy-opening convenience.

About CSI

Closure Systems International, Inc. (CSI) is recognized as a global leader in closure design, manufacturing, and high speed application systems. In addition to quality closures and capping equipment, CSI provides unparalleled customer and technical services globally. Major categories served include carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, isotonics, teas, adult beverages, dairy, foods, pharmaceutical and automotive fluids.

CSI's closure systems solutions help customers maximize profits by increasing the marketability of their brands and optimizing their total cost of operations. Approximately 90+ billion closures are produced annually in CSI’s 25+ manufacturing sites, strategically located in 20+ countries throughout the globe. CSI is part of GEC Packaging Technologies, an operating division of the Rank Group. Visit CSI’s website at www.csiclosures.com.

