New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|117.20
|Up
|.25
|Jul
|113.75
|114.35
|113.50
|114.15
|Up
|.30
|Sep
|120.60
|Up
|.25
|Sep
|116.95
|117.60
|116.35
|117.20
|Up
|.25
|Dec
|120.35
|120.95
|119.75
|120.60
|Up
|.25
|Mar
|123.85
|124.50
|123.30
|124.15
|Up
|.25
|May
|126.30
|126.65
|125.80
|126.50
|Up
|.20
|Jul
|128.75
|128.95
|127.95
|128.75
|Up
|.15
|Sep
|130.65
|131.00
|130.40
|130.80
|Up
|.20
|Dec
|134.00
|134.00
|133.60
|133.80
|Up
|.25
|Mar
|136.60
|136.75
|136.40
|136.75
|Up
|.30
|May
|138.50
|Up
|.30
|Jul
|140.20
|Up
|.30
|Sep
|141.85
|Up
|.30
|Dec
|144.15
|Up
|.30
|Mar
|146.45
|Up
|.30
|May
|147.90
|Up
|.30