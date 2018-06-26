  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/06/26 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 117.20 Up .25
Jul 113.75 114.35 113.50 114.15 Up .30
Sep 120.60 Up .25
Sep 116.95 117.60 116.35 117.20 Up .25
Dec 120.35 120.95 119.75 120.60 Up .25
Mar 123.85 124.50 123.30 124.15 Up .25
May 126.30 126.65 125.80 126.50 Up .20
Jul 128.75 128.95 127.95 128.75 Up .15
Sep 130.65 131.00 130.40 130.80 Up .20
Dec 134.00 134.00 133.60 133.80 Up .25
Mar 136.60 136.75 136.40 136.75 Up .30
May 138.50 Up .30
Jul 140.20 Up .30
Sep 141.85 Up .30
Dec 144.15 Up .30
Mar 146.45 Up .30
May 147.90 Up .30