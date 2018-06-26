New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jun
|301.85
|301.85
|299.15
|299.20 Down 4.05
|Jul
|302.75
|304.50
|296.80
|298.70 Down 4.00
|Aug
|304.90
|305.30
|298.00
|299.85 Down 3.95
|Sep
|306.50
|306.70
|299.10
|300.95 Down 3.95
|Oct
|304.45
|304.45
|300.40
|301.85 Down 3.90
|Nov
|308.05
|308.05
|302.75
|302.75 Down 3.85
|Dec
|307.75
|308.30
|302.00
|303.45 Down 3.85
|Jan
|306.30
|307.60
|303.00
|304.35 Down 3.75
|Feb
|308.25
|308.30
|305.20
|305.20 Down 3.70
|Mar
|310.60
|310.60
|305.35
|305.80 Down 3.65
|Apr
|309.25
|309.25
|306.55
|306.55 Down 3.60
|May
|311.45
|311.50
|306.55
|307.00 Down 3.55
|Jun
|310.00
|310.00
|307.70
|307.70 Down 3.45
|Jul
|310.20
|310.20
|308.15
|308.15 Down 3.45
|Aug
|308.80 Down 3.40
|Sep
|311.00
|311.00
|309.20
|309.20 Down 3.25
|Oct
|309.85 Down 3.15
|Nov
|312.00
|312.00
|310.05
|310.05 Down 3.10
|Dec
|310.20 Down 3.10
|Jan
|312.00
|312.00
|310.50
|310.50 Down 3.10
|Feb
|310.75 Down 3.10
|Mar
|313.25
|313.25
|311.00
|311.00 Down 3.05
|Apr
|311.45 Down 3.00
|May
|314.00
|314.00
|311.80
|311.80 Down 3.00
|Jul
|312.30 Down 3.00
|Sep
|312.35 Down 3.00
|Dec
|312.30 Down 3.00
|Mar
|312.35 Down 3.00
|May
|312.40 Down 3.00
|Jul
|312.45 Down 3.00
|Sep
|312.50 Down 3.00
|Dec
|312.55 Down 3.00
|Mar
|312.60 Down 3.00
|May
|312.65 Down 3.00
|Jul
|312.70 Down 3.00
|Sep
|312.75 Down 3.00
|Dec
|312.80 Down 3.00
|Mar
|312.85 Down 3.00
|May
|312.90 Down 3.00