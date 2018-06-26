  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By Associated Press
2018/06/26

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jun 301.85 301.85 299.15 299.20 Down 4.05
Jul 302.75 304.50 296.80 298.70 Down 4.00
Aug 304.90 305.30 298.00 299.85 Down 3.95
Sep 306.50 306.70 299.10 300.95 Down 3.95
Oct 304.45 304.45 300.40 301.85 Down 3.90
Nov 308.05 308.05 302.75 302.75 Down 3.85
Dec 307.75 308.30 302.00 303.45 Down 3.85
Jan 306.30 307.60 303.00 304.35 Down 3.75
Feb 308.25 308.30 305.20 305.20 Down 3.70
Mar 310.60 310.60 305.35 305.80 Down 3.65
Apr 309.25 309.25 306.55 306.55 Down 3.60
May 311.45 311.50 306.55 307.00 Down 3.55
Jun 310.00 310.00 307.70 307.70 Down 3.45
Jul 310.20 310.20 308.15 308.15 Down 3.45
Aug 308.80 Down 3.40
Sep 311.00 311.00 309.20 309.20 Down 3.25
Oct 309.85 Down 3.15
Nov 312.00 312.00 310.05 310.05 Down 3.10
Dec 310.20 Down 3.10
Jan 312.00 312.00 310.50 310.50 Down 3.10
Feb 310.75 Down 3.10
Mar 313.25 313.25 311.00 311.00 Down 3.05
Apr 311.45 Down 3.00
May 314.00 314.00 311.80 311.80 Down 3.00
Jul 312.30 Down 3.00
Sep 312.35 Down 3.00
Dec 312.30 Down 3.00
Mar 312.35 Down 3.00
May 312.40 Down 3.00
Jul 312.45 Down 3.00
Sep 312.50 Down 3.00
Dec 312.55 Down 3.00
Mar 312.60 Down 3.00
May 312.65 Down 3.00
Jul 312.70 Down 3.00
Sep 312.75 Down 3.00
Dec 312.80 Down 3.00
Mar 312.85 Down 3.00
May 312.90 Down 3.00