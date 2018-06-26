Global Remote Sensing UAV Market 2018-2022|Increasing Importance Of 3D Printing Technology to Boost Growth| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018--The global remote sensing UAV market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 8% over the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625006172/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global remote sensing UAV market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for lightweight UAV payload. Potential applications of UAVs in urban areas for remote sensing operations have increased the demand for lightweight payloads. Technology providers are investing heavily in the development of sensors and imaging systems for UAVs. These images are mounted on the UAVs and perform various tasks such as thermographic surveys and defect analysis of wind turbines and solar panels.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, Technavio highlights the importance of 3D printing technology as one of the key emerging trends in the global remote sensing UAV market:

Global remote sensing UAV market: Importance of 3D printing technology

The use of 3D printing in production refers to the process of combining consecutive layers of materials using computerized control technology to create an object or component. This technology enables manufacturers to design and manufacture small and micro-components of various shapes and sizes thereby allowing producers to reduce the overall weight of the components. Additionally, the method also provides cost-efficient and just-in-time production of parts.

“Defense and commercial agencies are leveraging the use of 3D printing technologies to design and develop small UAVs that can be used for surveillance and reconnaissance operations. In 2016, the US DoD initiated the development and testing of micro-UAVs produced using 3D printing technology,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global remote sensing UAV market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global remote sensing UAV market by application (defense, and commercial and civil) and by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

In terms of revenue, the defense segment contributed more than the commercial and civil segment in 2017. However, the commercial and civil segment is expected to experience a faster growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing need to monitor geographical areas.

The Americas led the market with the largest share in 2017, accounting for more than 52% of the market followed by EMEA and APAC. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625006172/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING AEROSPACE ENGINEERING OTHER MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/25/2018 03:28 PM/DISC: 06/25/2018 03:28 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625006172/en