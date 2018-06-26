BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2480
|Down
|34
|Jul
|2389
|2489
|2389
|2433
|Down
|51
|Sep
|2514
|Down
|29
|Sep
|2505
|2520
|2471
|2480
|Down
|34
|Dec
|2536
|2552
|2505
|2514
|Down
|29
|Mar
|2534
|2546
|2505
|2513
|Down
|27
|May
|2529
|2537
|2508
|2510
|Down
|26
|Jul
|2531
|2539
|2510
|2512
|Down
|26
|Sep
|2530
|2530
|2514
|2514
|Down
|27
|Dec
|2527
|2545
|2510
|2516
|Down
|27
|Mar
|2524
|Down
|26
|May
|2527
|Down
|26