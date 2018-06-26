  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/06/26 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2480 Down 34
Jul 2389 2489 2389 2433 Down 51
Sep 2514 Down 29
Sep 2505 2520 2471 2480 Down 34
Dec 2536 2552 2505 2514 Down 29
Mar 2534 2546 2505 2513 Down 27
May 2529 2537 2508 2510 Down 26
Jul 2531 2539 2510 2512 Down 26
Sep 2530 2530 2514 2514 Down 27
Dec 2527 2545 2510 2516 Down 27
Mar 2524 Down 26
May 2527 Down 26