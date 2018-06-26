Global Personal Dental Water Flosser Market 2018-2022 | Surge in Innovative Product Design to Promote Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018-- analysts forecast the global personal dental water flosser market to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report.

The surge in innovative product design is one of the major trends being witnessed in the . With the shift in consumer needs to more innovative and trendy product designs, dental water floss manufacturers are also coming up with new and trendy designs to cater to the different customer needs. With the advances in technology, competitors are able to produce multi-functional and durable products that help them in maintaining their competitive edge.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the growing awareness about dental and oral health as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global personal dental water flosser market:

Global personal dental water flosser market: Growing awareness about dental and oral health

Dental and oral health is a growing concern among people across the globe. Some of the disorders pertaining to dental and oral health are plaque formation, oral cancer, mouth and facial pain, throat cancer, oral infection and sores, periodontal disease, and tooth decay. Such disorders and ailments may limit a person’s capacity to chew, speak, smile, and bite.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on consumer services and personal care, “Oral disorders are caused by the consumption of tobacco, poor oral hygiene, unhealthy diet, and high consumption of alcohol. To avoid the occurrence of such disorders, governments and manufacturers are working toward raising awareness regarding the importance of dental and oral health.”

Global personal dental water flosser market: Cordless segment leads the market

This market research report segments the global personal dental water flosser market into the following products (cordless and countertop) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the cordless segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to around 58% of the market. The market share occupied by this segment is expected to increase by almost 3% by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global personal dental water flosser market in 2017. It accounted for a market share of more than 45%. The markets in Eastern Europe and South America are expected to gain traction during the forecast period.

