US finalizes soccer games vs Brazil, England, Italy

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. men's soccer team has finalized exhibitions against Brazil, England and Italy, though it remains uncertain when the Americans' new coach will be in place.

The U.S. will play Brazil on Sept. 7 at East Rutherford, New Jersey, four days before a previously announced match against Mexico at Nashville, Tennessee.

The Americans will play England at London's Wembley Stadium on Nov. 15 and face Italy five days later at a site to be determined. The U.S. Soccer Federation also said Monday the team will play two home matches in October.

Bruce Arena quit as coach last October after the Americans failed to qualify for the World Cup and missed the tournament for the first time since 1986. Dave Sarachan, his top assistant, became interim coach and has led the team to two wins, a loss and two draws.

Former American midfielder Earnie Stewart was hired as general manager this month and will lead the search for a coach. He starts work Aug. 1.