REV Group Introduces Completely Redesigned Fleetwood RV Flair

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018--REV Recreational Vehicle Group, a division of REV Group, Inc (REVG) announced the introduction of the totally redesigned entry-level Class A Gas Fleetwood Flair. The Flair is a classic Fleetwood RV model, but the 2019 features top-to-bottom changes geared to families and couples alike.

At a retail price point starting at $111,988, the Flair allows REV Group to target the entry-level segment of the Class A motorhome market. This is the fastest-growing Class A segment, providing an opportunity to introduce new Class A buyers to the Fleetwood RV brand.

Available in five feature-packed floorplans the Flair is spacious, comfortable and ready for the open road. Filled with amenities like a king bed, open living area, Hide-A-Loft™ drop down queen bed, ducted A/C, residential refrigerator (select models), modern cabinetry and auto generator start, the Flair looks and feels more like a higher priced Class A. The 2019 Flair also brings a host of practical features, such as 50-amp service, heated holding tanks and pass-thru storage, as well as offers options like theater seating, an upgraded suspension package, and power driver seat.

“We saw a need to build a coach that would answer the demand of the industry’s fastest growing customer base. Our dealers and customers were asking for a practical entry-level class A that was feature-packed, but still at an affordable price. The Flair is the model that fills the void,” said Pat Terveer, Vice President and General Manager of REV Recreation Group.

The all-new Flair creates a comprehensive lineup for Fleetwood RV, giving the brand standout models in all key segments of the Class A RV market. 2019 Flairs are available now at Fleetwood dealers across the U.S. and in Canada.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group, Inc., is a manufacturer of industry-leading specialty vehicle brands. Products include ambulances, fire trucks, shuttle buses, transit buses, yard trucks, street sweepers, luxury motorhomes and wheelchair accessible vehicles.

