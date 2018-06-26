Global Network Traffic Analytics Market 2018-2022 to Post a CAGR of Around 23%| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018-- analysts forecast the global network traffic analytics market to post a CAGR of more than 23% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The emergence of SaaS-based network traffic analytics solutions is one of the major trends being witnessed in the . Technological advances and market consolidation are forcing vendors to offer SaaS-based network traffic analytics solutions to their customers. Enterprises are increasingly adopting network traffic analytics solutions because of their multiple benefits which included the provision of instant access and availability of the pay-per-use model. SaaS-based network traffic analytics solutions also automatically update products enabling them to respond to the latest security threats.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global network traffic analytics market is the increasing use of network traffic analytics solutions:

Global network traffic analytics market: Increasing use of network traffic analytics solutions

In the rapidly changing IT infrastructure, security hackers can steal valuable information in numerous ways, which can subsequently lead to loss of business. The increasing dependence on web applications and websites for day-to-day activities and financial transactions has further increased the instances of theft. Furthermore, with the emergence of social networking websites, it has become quite easy for malicious attackers to extract information from vulnerable users.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on IT professional services, “The primary factor leading to adoption of network traffic analytics solutions in the corporate sector is the increasing regulatory compliance requirements. Also factors such as increasing cases of advanced use or overuse of networks, sophisticated theft, and insider fraud are forcing organizations to adopt network traffic analytics solutions in their setup.”

Global network traffic analytics market: Segmentation and analysis

This global network traffic analytics market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (Telecom, BFSI, healthcare, media and entertainment, and others), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 43%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. APAC is projected to witness a significant increase in its market share while EMEA will see a commensurate decrease in its market share over the forecast period.

