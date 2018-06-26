Church Pension Group Releases Special Report to General Convention

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018--The Church Pension Group (CPG), a financial services organization that serves the Episcopal Church, released a ( ) to answer questions it has received in recent months and to share its final (), as requested by Resolution 2015-A181.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625006047/en/

View the Church Pension Group's (CPG) interactive Report to General Convention to learn about CPG's century of service to the Episcopal Church, its reactions to emerging trends, and its commitment to Church values. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Report, which was emailed with the latest issue of Perspective and is available on CPG’s website, includes videos of various officers and clients, including The Very Rev. George Werner, Dean Emeritus of Trinity Cathedral, former trustee of The Church Pension Fund, and the 31st President of the House of Deputies.

Patricia Favreau, Chief Communications Officer of CPG, said “We decided to replace our typical Report to General Convention with a series of videos that tell the story of who we are, how we think, and how we serve. We truly enjoy interacting with colleagues around the Church, but it’s hard to meet with everyone face-to-face. Videos close the gap. We hope people will watch them and learn more about the values and commitments that guide our work.”

The Report also includes CPG’s Report on the Costs of Pension Benefits in Foreign Dioceses, which was developed in response to General Convention Resolution 2015-A181. Frank Armstrong, Chief Operating Officer of CPG, explained, “We published preliminary findings in our Blue Book Report, but we want to make sure people have the full report before General Convention. Our findings have been shared with the dioceses that participated in the study and we look forward to sharing them with the wider Church.”

About The Church Pension Fund

The Church Pension Fund (CPF) is a financial services organization that serves the Episcopal Church. CPF and its affiliated companies, collectively the Church Pension Group (CPG), provide retirement, health, life insurance, and related benefits for its clergy and lay employees. CPG also serves the Episcopal Church by providing property and casualty insurance as well as book and music publishing, including the official worship materials of the Episcopal Church. For more information visit cpg.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625006047/en/

CONTACT: Media:

C. Curtis Ritter

Senior Vice President

Head of Corporate Communications

212-592-1816

critter@cpg.org

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RELIGION BLOGGING SOCIAL MEDIA PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BANKING FINANCE COMMUNICATIONS MARKETING PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS CONSUMER

SOURCE: The Church Pension Fund

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/25/2018 02:10 PM/DISC: 06/25/2018 02:11 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625006047/en