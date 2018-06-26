Tracing Nelson Mandela's footsteps 100 years after his birth

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2007, file photo, former South African President Nelson Mandela reacts after a meeting at the Nelson Mandela Foundation buildin
QUNU, South Africa (AP) — July 18 marks 100 years since the birth of Nelson Mandela, who died in 2013.
Travelers who want to make a trip to South Africa to honor his legacy might start on the Eastern Cape by visiting the villages where he was born and raised and where he later built a family complex along the N2 highway.
In Soweto, where Mandela became an anti-apartheid leader, his home has been turned into a museum. Also worth visiting in Soweto are the Apartheid Museum and Hector Pieterson Memorial and Museum, which tells the story of 1976 riots in which a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed by police.
Robben Island is also a must. That's where Mandela was imprisoned for years.
A mobile app called Madiba's Journey can help plan the itinerary.