Tracing Nelson Mandela's footsteps 100 years after his birth

QUNU, South Africa (AP) — July 18 marks 100 years since the birth of Nelson Mandela, who died in 2013.

Travelers who want to make a trip to South Africa to honor his legacy might start on the Eastern Cape by visiting the villages where he was born and raised and where he later built a family complex along the N2 highway.

In Soweto, where Mandela became an anti-apartheid leader, his home has been turned into a museum. Also worth visiting in Soweto are the Apartheid Museum and Hector Pieterson Memorial and Museum, which tells the story of 1976 riots in which a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed by police.

Robben Island is also a must. That's where Mandela was imprisoned for years.

A mobile app called Madiba's Journey can help plan the itinerary.