Manafort appeals jailing, civil case against Mueller

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is appealing a judge's decision to jail him while he awaits trial on several felony charges.

Attorneys for Paul Manafort filed a notice of appeal Monday saying they want a federal appeals court to review the order by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson. Separately, they also are appealing Jackson's order dismissing a civil suit Manafort brought earlier this year challenging special counsel Robert Mueller's authority to prosecute him.

Manafort's attorneys had signaled they would appeal Jackson's decision to revoke his house arrest. She did so earlier this month citing an indictment accusing Manafort and a longtime associate of tampering with witnesses in the case.

Manafort faces two trials on charges including tax evasion, bank fraud and acting as an unregistered foreign agent.