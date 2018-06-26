Romney aims to clinch GOP nod in Utah Senate race

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mitt Romney is readying for a second chance to dispatch a state lawmaker who defeated him at the state Republican Party convention in the race for a Utah Senate seat.

He's competing with Mike Kennedy in a primary election Tuesday to replace U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, who is retiring after more than 40 years in office.

Romney is looking to restart his political career while deflecting attacks on his onetime criticism of President Donald Trump. The former GOP presidential candidate says his political clout would help Utah punch above its weight in Washington, D.C.

Kennedy says he's the homegrown true conservative who would work better with Trump.

The two were forced into a runoff primary since neither won 60 percent of delegates' votes to secure the nomination in April.