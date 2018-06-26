Saudi Arabia beats Egypt 2-1 at World Cup

VOLGOGRAD, Russia (AP) — The oldest person to play in a World Cup match gave up a pair of goals Monday, allowing Saudi Arabia to beat Egypt 2-1 in a match between two teams that had already been eliminated.

Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, who is 45, took the field for his team's final group match to set the record.

Salem Aldawsari scored with almost the last kick, shooting from a tight angle inside the Egypt penalty area and poking the ball past El Hadary.

Mohamed Salah put Egypt ahead in the 22nd minute with when he deftly controlled a long ball from Abdalla Said that split the Saudi defense and then lobbed goalkeeper Yasser Almosailem.

Salman Alfaraj got the Saudis level with a penalty kick in first-half stoppage time after Ali Gabr brought down Fahad Almuwallad in the area. The decision was confirmed after a video review.

Saudi Arabia finished Group A in third place with three points, while Egypt was last after losing all three games.

