Fifth Third Bank Launches Workforce Development Program

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018--Fifth Third Bank recently announced a partnership with the NAACP as part of the Bank’s new Workforce Development Program. The enhanced partnership between Fifth Third and the NAACP will provide a collaborative effort to offer tools, resources and information regarding career literacy that will empower individuals to find employment and to enhance their employment skills. The program will launch in Detroit, Orlando and Tampa.

Byna Elliott, senior vice president, Chief Corporate Community and Economic Development Officer, said the Workforce Development Program is further demonstration of Fifth Third’s dedication to empowering community members to establish economic stability. “Fifth Third is committed to ensuring that unemployed and underemployed individuals in the communities that we serve are knowledgeable about what resources are available to them and making sure they have the tools they need to succeed. We are happy to partner with the NAACP to introduce this program, which we know will have a far-reaching impact.”

Fifth Third launched a collaboration with the NAACP in 2016 as a sponsor of its national convention. The Workforce Development Program is a collaborative effort between the organizations to provide a resource to the community. “We are pleased to work with Fifth Third to introduce the Workforce Development program to job seekers,” said Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, president, Detroit Branch NAACP and member of the NAACP National Board of Directors. “We know that this program will ultimately equip individuals with the tools that they will need to contend with others in today’s competitive job landscape.”

The Workforce Development Program is part of Fifth Third’s $30 billion Community Commitment to low- and moderate-income borrowers and in LMI communities over five years, from 2016 to 2020. The goal of the Bank’s overall program, which will be powered by NextJob, is to reach 120,000 people across the Bank’s 10-state footprint by 2020 by partnering with national, regional, state and local partners. Through the Workforce Development Program, participants will have the opportunity to attend in-person workshops (depending on what is offered at specific locations) and to participate in multimedia training courses to help them develop the skills necessary for their success.

The program will use software and products offered through the NextJob Job Seeker’s Toolkit, a customized program that includes video interviews with job-search experts, job seekers and hiring managers. The toolkit provides learning examples from real-life hiring experiences, including several aspects of a successful job search:

Creating an effective resume, compelling cover letters and a detailed marketing plan. Best job board aggregators and leads. Job coaching. Networking and the hidden job market. Interview training and preparation. Assessing career direction and transferable skills. Follow-up to support success in the new job. Building a 30-second commercial. Developing a personal brand. Using social media effectively to find and land jobs.

Tamara, a NextJob participant from Michigan, said she had a great experience with NextJob and was grateful for the career advice she received. “NextJob provided me with a job coach who supported me every step of the way, encouraged me to take on life challenges and helped me most of all build up my confidence. I was able to get my resume revamped, do mock interviews and learn about job sites I never would have thought of. I cannot thank NextJob and my coach enough for their support and expertise.”

John Courtney, NextJob’s CEO, said: “America has a major career literacy gap, with job seekers rating their own literacy at near failing levels. We’re excited to partner with Fifth Third Bank as they lead yet another initiative to close that gap by helping the NAACP and other community partners enhance the work they’re already doing to empower their clients.”

For more information about Fifth Third’s Workforce Development Program, please visit the Job Seeker’s Toolkit on www.53.com.

