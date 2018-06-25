In Series of New Ads, Tiffany Haddish Finds Saving Money with Groupon is Easier than Finding a Man

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018--Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) ( www.groupon.com ) superuser Tiffany Haddish is back with several new ads that spotlight how using Groupon can help you save up to $100 a week on the things that you do every day. Tiffany, who ranks in the top 1 percent of all Groupon customers and starred in the company’s Super Bowl commercial, tries Groupons from the most popular local categories, including food and drink, beauty and spas and things to do.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625005858/en/

Groupon superuser Tiffany Haddish is back with several new ads that spotlight how using Groupon can help you save up to $100 a week on the things that you do every day. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Tiffany has been amazing for our brand, and she’s part of the Groupon family. She knows us inside and out,” said Jon Wild, vice president of brand marketing for North America. “Her message that you’re leaving money on the table by not using Groupon for what you’re already doing is coming through loud and clear.”

In the spots, Tiffany also uses Groupon’s cash-back deals program–– Groupon+ ––currently available in approximately 25 U.S. markets. “Who says saving money is hard? With Groupon+, I just claim a deal, pay with my linked card and get cash back. I wish finding a man was this easy,” says Haddish in the :15 spot.

“I love being the spokesperson for Groupon. It’s only natural that I’m promoting something that I use all of the time,” adds Haddish. “Plus, you know me, I love bragging about all of the great deals I get and sharing the experiences with my friends. With all of the money you’ll be saving, you can put your kids through college because you about to get paid.”

Tiffany has picked out some of her favorite Groupon deals to share with users. To view the full collection, please visit https://www.groupon.com/occasion/tiffany-haddish.

The full list of :15 and :30 spots that will run on television as well as popular online video and the over-the-top media platforms through Q3 is as follows:

Circle of Life : :30 spot highlighting that the more you do the more she can save with Groupon. Tiffany calls it the “Groupon circle of life” Mani/pedi : :15 spot demonstrating how easy it is for Tiffany to use Groupon for her beauty needs, even when her hands are busy Foodies : :15 spot showing that Tiffany doesn’t have to spend a lot of money to find restaurants even her foodie friend will love. Groupon connects her with high-quality merchants every day Groupon+: :15 spot demonstrating that Groupon+ is the easiest way to save at your favorite restaurants. According to Tiffany, it’s easier than finding a man Front Row : :15 spot highlighting the high-quality tickets you can buy on Groupon from concerts to sports to a rowdy girls night out Mrs. Wags : :15 spot explaining how Tiffany fits Groupon into her daily routine Playtime : :15 spot showing how convenient it is to use Groupon for things to do. Tiffany knows Groupon can help keep bored kids entertained and find her a bit of relaxation

In addition to saving money, Tiffany also has two spots that talk about how Groupon provides small businesses with the tools they need to reach new customers in their community. In nearly 10 years, Groupon has saved consumers more than $29 billion and pumped more than $19 billion into local communities. The two merchant spots feature Tiffany with spa and restaurant owners who have used Groupon to grow their business:

Merchant, Restaurant - Tiffany explains how Groupon helps restaurants put butts in seats Merchant, Spa - Tiffany explains how Groupon gives beauty and spa merchants the tools to reach new customers

O’Keefe Reinhard & Paul handled the creative for spots and supporting social and video campaign content. Blackwood Seven is handling the media buy.

About Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish is quickly establishing herself as one of the most sought-after comedic talents in television and film. Haddish was recently seen starring in Universal’s Girls Trip alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Regina Hall. Girls Trip had the highest opening for an R rated comedy in the past two years and VanityFair.com called Haddish “the funniest woman alive.” She will next be seen starring alongside Tracy Morgan in the new TBS show, The Last O.G and recently wrapped production alongside Kevin Hart for Universal’s Night School. She most recently released her memoir “The Last Black Unicorn,” which made the New York Times best-seller list. Additionally, Haddish is breaking barriers and became the first black female stand-up comedian to host Saturday Night Live, which she did this November, coming off the success of 2017 and Girls Trip. Upcoming projects she is currently developing include Limited Partners for Paramount which she will executive produce and star in and The Temp for Universal which she will star and serve as executive producer on as well.

About Groupon

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is building the daily habit in local commerce, offering a vast mobile and online marketplace where people discover and save on amazing things to do, see, eat and buy. By enabling real-time commerce across local businesses, travel destinations, consumer products and live events, shoppers can find the best a city has to offer.

Groupon is redefining how small businesses attract and retain customers by providing them with customizable and scalable marketing tools and services to profitably grow their businesses.

To download Groupon's top-rated mobile apps, visit www.groupon.com/mobile. To search for great deals or subscribe to Groupon emails, visit www.groupon.com. To learn more about the company’s merchant solutions and how to work with Groupon, visit www.groupon.com/merchant.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625005858/en/

CONTACT: Groupon

Nick Halliwell

312-999-3812

nhalliwell@groupon.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT DISCOUNT/VARIETY ONLINE RETAIL CELEBRITY RETAIL COMMUNICATIONS COSMETICS ADVERTISING FOOD/BEVERAGE OTHER RETAIL

SOURCE: Groupon

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/25/2018 11:52 AM/DISC: 06/25/2018 11:52 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625005858/en