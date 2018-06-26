Lifeline: Spain refuses docking to migrant rescue boat as bad weather looms

Spanish Economic Development Minister Jose Luis Abalos said on Monday that his country would not offer docking to a NGO boat carrying some 230 migrants rescued at sea, saying Spain could not "become the sea rescue organization for all of Europe."

His remarks come after the boat, operated by German NGO Mission Lifeline, was turned away by both Italy and Malta, with German lawmakers who have visited the stranded vessel speaking of worsening conditions on board and a possible humanitarian emergency as weather conditions deteriorate.

Left in limbo

Italy closed its ports to Lifeline on Thursday, the second time it has rejected an NGO ship in recent weeks

Malta also disclaimed responsibility for the boat

Spain took in the first ship, the Aquarius, that was turned away by the two countries

'At risk of their lives'

In his comments to Cadena Ser radio, Abalos said Spain could not "take on this responsibility alone."

He said Spain's acceptance of the Aquarius had aimed to draw attention to the problem of rescued migrants, but that a political solution was now needed.

German lawmaker Manuel Sarrazin of the Green party, who visited the boat on Monday, told DPA news agency that "if the weather is bad, we will have an emergency situation." He described how people were "sitting packed together on board."

Fellow Green party official Luise Amtsberg called the hygiene and medical situation "precarious."

"The dispute over European jurisdiction should not be allowed to put people at risk of their lives," she said.

tj/rt (dpa, epd)

