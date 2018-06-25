Philippine military: troops kill 6 police in mistaken clash

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine army commander says troops killed six policemen and wounded nine others whom they mistakenly thought were communist guerrillas in the country's central hinterlands.

Maj. Gen. Raul Farnacio said an army platoon that had been waging a counterinsurgency operation for six days stumbled upon a group of policemen on Monday in a remote village in Samar province and the two sides traded gunfire.

Farnacio said an investigation of the "unfortunate incident" is underway.

The communist rebellion, which has raged since 1969, has left about 40,000 combatants and civilians dead. The fighting has also stunted economic development in the impoverished countryside. The military says a few thousand Maoist insurgents are still waging the guerrilla war.