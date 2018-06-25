Patterson Veterinary Forms Joint Venture with Cure Partners, Launches New Cloud-Based Practice Management Software, NaVetor™

GREELEY, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018--Patterson Veterinary today announced a new joint venture with Cure Partners, a leading provider of practice management software and services. Together the companies have formed a new business, Technology Partner Innovations, LLC, which is launching a new cloud-based practice management software, NaVetor.

“This joint venture will leverage Patterson’s expertise in sales, marketing, training and support, combined with the intelligent design of NaVetor and ongoing development of the software by Cure Partners,” said Kevin Pohlman, president of Patterson’s Animal Health business. “By investing in this joint venture, we are investing in the future of Patterson and continuing our commitment to provide innovative solutions for our customers.”

NaVetor helps veterinary practices navigate every aspect of their business, with a complete balance of design and intelligence.

“NaVetor was designed to be beautifully easy. The software was created uniquely for veterinary practices to follow veterinary professionals’ work day and workflow,” said Ali Hashmat, CEO, Cure Partners. Mr. Hashmat is a co-founder of CureMD, a leading provider of practice management software and services that transform the administrative and clinical operations of medical organizations. Its innovative solutions simplify decision making, streamline operations, and ensure best practices, saving time and efforts to maximize value and returns. Its founders and key stakeholders have a long heritage of helping some of the finest healthcare organizations across the nation to meet the challenges of 21st century healthcare needs.

Features of NaVetor’s workflow design include:

Quick-View Dashboard – important information consolidated into a single view Appointment Calendar – customizable display to quickly schedule or reschedule appointments Whiteboard – snapshot view of everything happening in your veterinary practice Electronic Medical Records – create and maintain paperless medical records for each patient Billing and Financial Management – streamline administrative processes and easily manage the business side of your practice Inventory – manage your inventory electronically to take the guesswork out of ordering and reordering Reporting – manage your business and identify areas to grow Conversion and Training – onboarding and support

For more information about NaVetor, visit https://www.navetor.com.

About Patterson Companies Inc. Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) is a value-added distributor serving the dental and animal health markets.

Dental Market Patterson’s Dental segment provides a virtually complete range of consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions and value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories throughout North America.

Animal Health Market Patterson’s Animal Health segment is a leading distributor of products, services and technologies to both the production and companion animal health markets in North America and the U.K.

About Cure Partners Cure Partners is a provider of practice management software and services that transform the administrative and clinical operations of veterinary organizations. Its innovative solutions simplify decision making, streamline operations, and ensure best practices, saving time and efforts to maximize value and returns. Its founders and key stake holders have a long heritage of helping some of the finest healthcare organizations across the nation to meet the challenges of 21st century healthcare needs.

