At CommunicAsia 2018, Paradise Announces Two New Compact, Outdoor SSPAs with Industry-leading High Power Density

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018--This week at CommunicAsia 2018, Teledyne Paradise Datacom, a business unit of the Teledyne Defense Electronics Group, will be unveiling two new outdoor Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs) featuring unsurpassed power density and compact size. Visit Paradise at Stand 1Q2-08 on Level 1 of the show.

The first amplifier is a 500W C-Band SSPA that delivers 0.40 Watts per cubic inch. The second unit is a 300W Ku-Band SSPA that provides 0.24 Watts per cubic inch. Both compact outdoor SSPAs have a total footprint of 1268 cubic inches with dimensions of 19.5 x 10.0 x 6.5 inches and a base unit weight of 44 lbs (20 kg).

The new SSPAs are both CE and MIL-461 compliant, and can also be used in popular “ Outdoor PowerMAX ” modular systems from Paradise. PowerMAX systems provide soft-fail redundancy and high reliability, and their High MTBF and low MTTR make these systems a perfect fit for high power installations.

These Compact Outdoor SSPAs have a long history of robust operation in demanding environments. Having these higher power levels available in a legacy package allows easy RF power upgrades for existing antenna and hub designs. The higher linear power allows offshore maritime customers to better maximize satellite bandwidth for higher data throughput.

Stephen Turner, Vice President of Engineering (High Power Amplifiers) for Paradise, commented, “Our goal has always been to deliver the highest usable, linear power for our customers. Utilizing second generation GaN technology, these new SSPAs are very well suited for broadband-multicarrier operation.”

ABOUT TELEDYNE DEFENSE ELECTRONICS Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space, and test and measurement. www.teledynedefelec.com. TDE is a business unit of Teledyne Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. www.teledyne.com.

