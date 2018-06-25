Quadient Announces General Availability of Quadient Inspire R12

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018--: Quadient, the award-winning leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM), announced the general availability of its newest release, Quadient Inspire R12, which includes the new Digital Advantage Suite. The updated version of Quadient Inspire is designed to give customers and partners greater control over the systems and processes used to drive consistent communications across all channels with an emphasis on digital experiences.

With Inspire R12, users design omni-channel communications in days rather than months with a simple, modern and comprehensive platform. The solution makes it possible to change designs and test for all channels in minutes, with fully integrated tracking and approval processes built in. Additionally, R12 integrates all parts of the communications process from linking journey maps to communications, postal sorting, address, phone and email verifications, email delivery, SMS delivery, mail delivery tracking, and production monitoring to reduce the complexity involved in managing multiple systems.

Offering a wide range of new features, Quadient Inspire R12 has enhanced on-premise and cloud-based tools to help businesses stay in compliance, increase agility and close skills gaps, including the ability to:

Enable front office workers to customize and send approved communications quickly and easily on any channel Manage risk by ensuring that customer communications meet brand standards and comply with government regulations Log and track user events to support EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requirements Integrate seamlessly with all IT systems Production scales to meet changing needs by shifting between your environment and your cloud providers Proactively manage communications within the context of your customer journeys Leverage omni-channel coordination to orchestrate cross-channel communication initiatives Provide enhanced proofing capabilities for email, print, omni-channel and rich notifications Leverage integration accelerators with two common business solutions: Salesforce and DocuSign

“Companies are under significant pressure to deliver compliant and consistent digital experiences and are struggling to adopt new channels of communication,” said Tamir Sigal, CMO, Quadient. “Inspire R12 is designed to deliver projects to all channels more quickly by speeding up the most critical channel, which is digital—gaining control of all customer communications in one place. We are excited to bring this much-needed capability to the market.”

Quadient helps companies deliver meaningful interactions with current and future customers. A Neopost Digital Company, the Quadient portfolio of technology enables organizations to create better experiences for their customers through timely, optimized, contextual, highly individualized, and accurate communications for all channels. Our solutions bring together and activate the entire organization in the name of customer experience, through better collaboration and visibility into the customer journey. Quadient supports thousands of clients and partners worldwide in the financial services, insurance and service provider industries in their quest to achieve customer experience excellence via mobile, digital, social media and print technologies.

