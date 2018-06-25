A Broadband Services Company Boosted Customer Base and Revenue by 50% - Book a Solution Demo Now | Quantzig

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018--Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest digital analytics study on the broadband services industry. A leading broadband services provider wanted to improve the reporting structure to precisely predict customer behavior.

According to the experts at Quantzig, “The increasing consumer demands for better quality, faster download speeds, and voice quality make it vital for broadband service providers to select connectors that have been through dynamic testing and can help prove their efficiency.”

The global broadband services sector appears to be rising exponentially with each passing year. Connectivity has changed every facet of our lives and, in fact, plays a chief role in our day-to-day activities. Such factors have brought about a change and stirred several organizations within the media and entertainment industry – ranging from TV service providers to foremost establishments to online publishers – and numerous other organizations that continually transform the media and entertainment industry’s landscape by applying technological changes.

The digital analytics solution helped the client to stay well-informed of the new technical advances in the media and entertainment industry and guarantee they offer innovative solutions to cater to the dynamic needs of their customers.

This digital analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This digital analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

