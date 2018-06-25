NT$1 dumpling store ending business in Kaohsiung, planning to move to Taitung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A charity dumpling restaurant in Kaohsiung which sells boiled dumplings for NT$1 per dumpling will close its store at the end of June and plans to move to Taitung City in eastern Taiwan, according to a CNA report.

The store located near Taiwan High Speed Rail Zuoying Station opens at 2:00 p.m., and at 15 minutes past two on Monday, there were about 20 customers sitting at eight tables in the store, the report said.

The store manager asked them, “the same?” while writing down the orders on the menu.

From the friendly interaction and tacit understanding between the customers and the store personnel, it was clear that they were very familiar with each other, according to the report. To most of the customers, this store is like their own “kitchen.”

Store owner Le Jie (李杰), 32, began to provide cooked rice dumplings at NT$1 per dumpling in November last year, and soon the store became very popular, according to the report. Senior citizens over 65 years old or underprivileged people with proper documents will get 50% off, which means if they order 20 dumplings, they only have to pay NT$10, the report said.

Li said, “The store loses one dumpling for every dumpling it sells.” On an average, the store sells 8,000 dumplings a day, which means it loses NT$8,000 a day, the report said. After paying the rent and employee salaries, the store loses at least NT$400,000 to NT$600,000 per month, according to the report.

After running the store for eight months, the store has incurred a loss of at least NT$5 million, but Li told CNA on Monday that money is only a figure and an external thing to him, a belief he felt truer after he had a near-death experience during an illness. Almsgiving and forming good relationships with others will bring a more “affluent” life to him, he said.

Li, who came from a poor family and didn’t complete middle school, made a fortune in real estate business, which has been backing up the loss in his dumpling business, the report said. Today Li is still actively engaging in real estate business.

After ending the dumpling store in Kaohsiung at the end of June, Li plans to move his store to Taitung City in eastern Taiwan, according to the report.

(photo by CNA)