Market Assessment Solution for a Leading Chassis Manufacturer Helped Develop Winning Strategies - Request a Proposal Now | Infiniti Research

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market assessment study on the automobile industry. An automotive chassis manufacturer wanted to collect targeted information about potential risks in the automobile industry, risk factors, data on market growth, business trends, opportunities and, key players.

According to the experts at Infiniti, “In the wake of technical challenges, the global automotive industry is poised to observe a change in the way companies manufacture auto parts and chassis to respond to changing consumer needs.”

At present, buyers of automobile prefer their vehicles to be furnished with all of the new technologies, to avoid the pain of going to their dealer for software upgrades. Though current research shows that automakers have increased the introduction of advanced technologies across all aspects of today’s vehicles, from the chassis to braking to safety measures, the development of in-car infotainment systems along with the growth in technical innovations brings new challenges for chassis manufacturers.

The market assessment solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to examine the global automotive landscape and find new markets, assess market conditions, environmental forces, and key players in the target market.

This market assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This market assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

