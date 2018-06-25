BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Washington
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Atlanta
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|New York
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
|Chicago
|4
|9
|.308
|4
|Indiana
|1
|13
|.071
|7½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Seattle
|10
|4
|.714
|½
|Phoenix
|10
|5
|.667
|1
|Minnesota
|7
|6
|.538
|3
|Dallas
|6
|6
|.500
|3½
|Las Vegas
|5
|10
|.333
|6
___
|Sunday's Games
Seattle 97, Dallas 76
Los Angeles 80, New York 54
Minnesota 88, Las Vegas 73
Connecticut 87, Indiana 78
Chicago 97, Phoenix 88
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.<