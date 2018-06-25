Automotive Transmission System Procurement Report - Top Suppliers and Supply Market Analysis Now Available From SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018--Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their . This procurement report emphasises on the need to gain relevant information on the procurement best practices, risk mitigation strategies, and supplier analysis to save costs.

Our procurement market intelligence reports for the offer strategic procurement insights on the cost and volume drivers, sustainability practices, and negotiation levers to help buyers reduce spend.

“Signing a performance interface agreement before the initiation of the contract with the suppliers is one of the best practices to reduce excess spend, says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. Also, factors such as the high preference for volume-based discounts can help category managers to optimize spend,” added Tridib.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for automotive transmission systems.

Rising need to achieve fuel efficiency Implementation of stringent environmental regulations necessitating the use of low carbon footprint transmission technologies

Report scope snapshot: automotive transmission system

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Supplier Selection

