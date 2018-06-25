Care N’ Care Health Plan Names David Sand, M.D., Chief Medical Officer

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018--Care N’ Care Health Plan announced today the appointment of David Sand, M.D., as its new chief medical officer, effective June 25.

In his new role, Dr. Sand will be a key member of Care N’ Care’s senior executive team and will provide clinical direction to the health management, network and credentialing divisions of the Medicare Advantage plan. He will also be heavily involved in the strategy, development and implementation of innovative clinical programs that will best serve the Medicare population in North Texas.

Most recently, Dr. Sand served as chief medical officer for the Medicare division of Anthem. Under his leadership, Anthem achieved the best regulatory audit scores of all major payers in recent years. He also served as executive sponsor on multiple clinical cost-of-care initiatives at Anthem, including those focusing on diabetes, the opioid crisis, palliative and cancer care, and the care of individuals with complex medical conditions. In addition to his many other roles and responsibilities, Dr. Sand served as Anthem’s clinical representative to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

“Throughout his career, Dr. Sand has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills in medical management, healthcare coordination and network development, all of which will well-serve our members and our organization,” said Care N’ Care Chief Executive Officer Wendy Karsten. “We are excited about him joining our team and providing the medical oversight, expertise and leadership that will help ensure the delivery of affordable quality healthcare services to our members.”

Prior to joining Anthem, Dr. Sand served as vice president and medical director of Partners Health Plan in New York. There he was responsible for all healthcare services for the county’s first fully integrated Dual Advantage program for intellectually and developmentally delayed individuals (FIDA-IDD), partnering with New York state and CMS. He has also served as the Illinois state medical director of WellCare Insurance Company and has held medical leadership positions with Catholic Health Plan of New York, CarePoint Insurance Company and HMS.

Dr. Sand earned both his doctorate in medicine and his Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Brown University in Rhode Island. He also holds an MBA in healthcare from Regis University in Colorado. He is a former clinical instructor at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia and past chair of the department of otolaryngology at Helene Fuld Medical Center in New Jersey.

Care N’ Care is a local Medicare Advantage health plan providing North Texas Medicare beneficiaries in Tarrant, Johnson, Dallas, Collin, Denton, Rockwall and parts of Parker counties affordable alternatives that improve and simplify Medicare coverage. With both PPO and HMO health plans, Care N’ Care offers all of the traditional benefits included in original Medicare plus additional benefits and services, including a personal Healthcare Concierge to serve as the single point of contact and trusted partner throughout the members’ healthcare experience. For more information about Care N’ Care and its Medicare Advantage health plans, call 877-665-2622 or visit cnchealthplan.com.

