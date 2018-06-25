OCC Launches New Brand Identity

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018--OCC, the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today the launch of a new brand identity that aligns with its increasingly visible role as a systemically important financial market utility, influential thought leader, and steward of the U.S. exchange-listed options industry.

Since its inception in 1973, OCC has promoted resiliency and innovation among market participants by providing high-quality and efficient clearing, settlement and risk management services. Today, OCC is an important market utility intently focused on sound risk management, increased policy advocacy, and compelling market educational content. The new brand identity reflects these important characteristics of the organization.

“This new brand identity is an exciting change for OCC. It represents our evolution from being not only an important market utility, but also becoming an acknowledged industry influencer and thought leader,” said Craig Donohue, OCC Executive Chairman and CEO. “Over the past 45 years our talented team of colleagues has built a solid foundation with a strong reputation for delivering sound risk management and capital efficiencies to the markets we serve. This new branding will support our tireless work to clear the path and enable a stable tomorrow for market participants in our role as the foundation for secure markets.”

The new OCC logo represents the stable foundation the company provides to financial markets. The square shape is a building block and the basis of a pattern found throughout the company’s visual identity. The evolution of color from green to navy and gray evokes durability and security, and provides a powerful statement when combined.

The OCC brand is as much about reputation and risk management as it is about identity. The new brand identity sets expectations for what people should see, hear, and expect from OCC. It also provides OCC with a way to “live the brand” by translating its values into tangible action. The new visual identity, guiding actions and rally cry, in conjunction with the company’s mission, purpose and values, emphasizes OCC’s brand promise to enable a stable tomorrow.

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2018 Best Clearing House by Markets Media, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

