Sweet Earth Foods Launches Its First Line of Frozen Pizzas Nationally

MOSS LANDING, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018--Sweet Earth Foods has reinvented America’s favorite food – pizza – with crust that matters and taste that delivers for a true experience of Pizza Enlightenment. Today, the brand announced its new line of frozen pizzas bursting with bold, fresh ingredients, marking the health food company’s first foray into the pizza game. The line features four distinct flavors made with organic ingredients: Veggie Lover’s™, Truffle Lover’s™, Protein Lover’s™ and Herb Lover’s™.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625005158/en/

Sweet Earth Foods Truffle Lover's Pizza (© Sweet Earth Foods)

The pizzas deliver on both taste and nutrition, with unique crusts blended with ancient grains, carrot and rosemary, bold sauces, and fresh toppings – including the first frozen pizza topped with Brussels sprouts. Each ingredient has been thoughtfully selected and has at least 5 grams of fiber per serving, or 20 percent of the recommended daily value, thanks to ingredients like quinoa, flax seed and chia seed.

“We believe food should be delicious, but it should also make you feel good past the moment you’re eating it,” said Kelly Swette, CEO of Sweet Earth Foods. “Our new pizzas are chock-full of fresh ingredients that provide exceptional taste and nutrition, with the convenience that comes in the freezer aisle. We’re making healthy and sustainable food accessible to everyone, just like it should be.”

As a mission-driven company, Sweet Earth Foods’ focus is on both the planet and the people it serves. Each of their products are rooted in sustainability by using vegetarian protein sources, which use fewer resources to produce and generate fewer greenhouse gases than meat. Sweet Earth Foods also sources local, organic ingredients whenever possible from farms near the production facility in on California’s Central Coast.

“Plant-based eating is good for the planet and good for you,” said Brian Swette, president of Sweet Earth Foods. “Sustainability is at the core of everything we do, beginning with the ingredients we use. Our customers are looking to add more vegetables and plant-based protein to their diet, and we are continuing to serve and empower them with our new line of frozen pizzas.”

Winner of the VegNews Best in Class award, the Veggie Lover’s™ pizza is vegan, featuring a cornmeal, carrot and chia crust, and is the first-ever frozen pizza topped with Brussels sprouts. The Protein Lover’s™ pizza contains 16 grams of protein per serving and is topped with smoked mozzarella, zesty marinara sauce and Planet Pepperoni™ — Sweet Earth Foods’ plant-based version of the classic meat. The mushroom-loaded Truffle Lover’s™ pizza comes with sumptuous aromas from caramelized onions, truffle oil and Gruyère cheese. The Herb Lover’s™ pizza boasts five premium flavorful cheeses, along with a lemony herb pesto sauce and an aromatic rosemary crust.

Founded in 2012 by Kelly and Brian Swette, Sweet Earth Foods’ award-winning vegetarian food, including burritos, breakfast sandwiches, burgers and more, is sold in over 12,000 retailers nationwide. The new pizza line will be available at retailers nationwide including Target, Kroger, Safeway, Harris Teeter, Publix, Raley’s and Walmart at a suggested retail price of $6.99-$7.99.

About Sweet Earth Foods:

Based in Moss Landing, California, Sweet Earth Foods is an award-winning and fast-growing food innovator responsible for a wide range of products featuring deliciously nutritious, farm-fresh ingredients. Their on-trend products, which feature global flavors and plant-based proteins, span three core platforms: entrees, breakfast and Righteous Meats ®. Started by husband and wife Brian and Kelly Swette, the company has won over health-conscious consumers with delicious, nutritious new takes on timelessly appealing foods. For more information, please visit www.SweetEarthFoods.com and connect with us on social media at www.facebook.com/SweetEarthFoods and www.instagram.com/SweetEarthFoods.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625005158/en/

CONTACT: for Sweet Earth Foods

Erin Farkaly, 415-486-3256

ellen.farkaly@edible-inc.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENVIRONMENT RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE SUPERMARKET

SOURCE: Sweet Earth Foods

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/25/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 06/25/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625005158/en