Peace Tea® Puts a Refreshing Spin on Summer with Debut of “Choose Peace” Campaign

Over the next three months, 84 percent of teens and young adults (ages 17-24) anticipate performing a random act of kindness for friends, family members or even strangers. Peace Tea – the leading refreshment tea brand in The Coca-Cola Company's U.S. portfolio – wants that kindness to spread even further with its #ChoosePeace summer campaign, encouraging Randomer Random Acts of Kindness.

Peace Tea is encouraging fans to like and share Randomer Random Acts of Kindness this summer to raise up to $75,000 for RandomActs.org. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Yes, we know what you’re thinking. And no, that’s not a typo. Like Peace Tea, “randomer” stands for being bolder than the rest, the unexpected highlight of an otherwise ordinary day.

Got it? Okay, now back to the details.

Enter: The Peace Tea{m} – a group of influential personalities who, beginning next week, will share their own Randomer Random Acts of Kindness on social media. With every “like” of a Peace Tea{m} Facebook or Instagram post, Peace Tea will donate $1 to RandomActs.org, a charity that funds random acts of kindness around the world. Followers who share a Peace Tea{m} Facebook post or comment on a Peace Tea{m} Instagram post will up the ante, triggering a $2 donation to RandomActs.org.

Easy, right? Yes! A recent survey revealed that 75 percent of those between the ages of 17-24 have performed a random act of kindness within the last three months and of those on the receiving end, 83 percent were inspired to perform a random act of kindness for someone else. As if anyone needed another reason to perform a Randomer Random Act of Kindness, Peace Tea’s donation to RandomActs.org will be as much as $75,000.

“Choose Peace is a deliberate double entendre encouraging people to of course Choose Peace Tea – and then choose peace by performing a Randomer Random Act of Kindness to brighten someone’s day,” said Handley Mikec, Peace Tea associate brand manager. “Peace at its core is a two-way street, an open dialogue. That’s why #ChoosePeace is focused on talking with our fans, not at them – which comes to life via the Peace Tea{m} content and bringing people together with Randomer Random Acts.”

Comprised of nearly 20 influencers – including Lela Brown, Alexis Jayde Burnett, Caden Conrique, Branden Harvey, Morgan Harper Nichols and Bryce Xavier – the Peace Tea{m} has a following of more than 5.3 million people across their Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, and Musical.ly platforms.

“I was so honored to join Peace Tea for this project this summer, especially when I found out that this was all about celebrating the good in the world. As the creator of the Goodnewspaper, this is SO in-line with my values and passions,” said founder of @goodgoodgoodco Branden Harvey ( @BrandenHarvey ), who boasts more than 100,000 followers on social media. “I’m often asked to promote brands, but Peace Tea asked me to promote kindness. How could I say no?”

“I know it’s not a competition, but I’m hopeful that my audience is motivated to help boost donations and spread kindness in their daily lives as well,” said Morgan Harper Nichols (@morganharpernichols ) with 106,000 followers. “I take pride in all of my content, but I feel especially invested in this one because I know the potential it has to impact other people’s lives, in even a simple, small way.”

The Peace Tea{m} and #ChoosePeace creative campaign will be supported by online video pre-roll, sponsored social content and banner ads, as well as point-of-sale displays where Peace Tea is sold. Street teams will also be at major events throughout the summer to offer free Peace Tea samples while encouraging drinkers to engage in Randomer Random Acts of Kindness.

Fans may visit www.PeaceTea.com or follow @PeaceTea on Instagram and Facebook for more information, and then tagging their own Randomer Random Acts of Kindness with the #ChoosePeace and #PeaceTeam hashtags.

About Peace Tea

Part of the Coca-Cola family since 2014, Peace Tea is the company’s leading refreshment tea brand, thanks to its eye-catching 23 fl. oz. cans and seven refreshingly bold flavors: Caddy Shack, Razzleberry, Georgia Peach, Sno-Berry, Texas Style Sweet Tea, Green Tea, and Sweet Lemon. For more information, including a store locater, visit www.PeaceTea.com.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries. In addition to the company’s Coca-Cola brands, our portfolio includes some of the world’s most valuable beverage brands, such as AdeS soy-based beverages, Ayataka green tea, Dasani waters, Del Valle juices and nectars, Fanta, Georgia coffee, Gold Peak teas and coffees, Honest Tea, innocent smoothies and juices, Minute Maid juices, Powerade sports drinks, Simply juices, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater and ZICO coconut water. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We’re also working to reduce our environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting recycling. With our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, bringing economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About RandomActs.org

Random Acts is a 501 c3 non-profit, volunteer organization working to change the world one act of kindness at a time. We are dedicated to funding and inspiring acts of kindness to encourage positive change in communities across the globe. Learn more at www.RandomActs.org.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted by Survata, an independent research firm in San Francisco. Survata interviewed 4,501 online respondents between May 14, 2018 and May 23, 2018 between the ages of 13 and 24 years old. Respondents were reached across the Survata publisher network, where they take a survey to unlock premium content, like articles and ebooks. Respondents received no cash compensation for their participation. More information on Survata’s methodology can be found at survata.com/methodology.

