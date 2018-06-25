K–5 Teachers Can Transform Assessment into a Mighty Teaching Tool with the Latest Book in NSTA’s Powerful Practices Series

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018--A practical new NSTA Press book uses audio clips, video footage, and colorful pictures to help teachers evaluate students’ learning in multiple ways. lets elementary school educators actually hear and see teachers and students engage in formative, summative, and metacognitive assessments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625005010/en/

The Power of Assessing: Guiding Powerful Practices book cover (Photo: Business Wire)

Written by veteran educators who know how busy teachers are, The Power of Assessing is designed to help them implement the assessments right away in their own classrooms, regardless of grade. It includes instructions for building an assessment plan with a backward mapping guide and for designing assessments for all learners through a multiple intelligences guide. It also helps use metacognition—thinking about thinking—to make decisions about instruction and design new learning adventures.

The Power of Assessing is the third book in NSTA’s series, which includes and . Like the other books, The Power of Assessing is practical and flexible. It works as a stand-alone reference to help teachers develop assessments across disciplines. It can also guide deeper thinking or make connections among parts of the learning process. In addition, the three-book series can be used as part of a professional development program or as a preservice class in elementary science or integrated instruction.

Browse sample pages of this title for free at the NSTA Science Store website.

For additional information or to purchase a copy of The Power of Assessing:Guiding Powerful Practices and other books from NSTA Press, visit the NSTA Science Store. To order by phone, call 800-277-5300 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET weekdays. The 110-page book is priced at $22.95 and discount-priced for NSTA members at $18.36. (Stock # PB358X3; ISBN # 978-1-68140-549-0)

About NSTA

The Arlington, VA-based National Science Teachers Association is the largest professional organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and learning, preschool through college. NSTA’s membership includes approximately 50,000 science teachers, science supervisors, administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others involved in science education.

NSTA Press ® produces 25 to 30 new books and e-books each year. Focused on the preK–college market and specifically aimed at teachers of science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate scientific content and sound teaching strategies. Follow NSTA Press on Facebook for the latest information and new book releases.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625005010/en/

CONTACT: NSTA

Kate Falk, 703-312-9211

kfalk@nsta.org

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA VIRGINIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION PRIMARY/SECONDARY OTHER EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY AUDIO/VIDEO OTHER SCIENCE SCIENCE

SOURCE: National Science Teachers Association (NSTA)

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/25/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 06/25/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625005010/en