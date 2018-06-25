AEG Facilities to Manage and Operate New State-of-the-Art Arena in Buenos Aires, Argentina

LOS ANGELES & BUENOS AIRES, Argentina--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018--Further expanding its global footprint, AEG Facilities, a stand-alone division of the world’s leading sports, venue and live entertainment company AEG, has been selected by Buenos Aires Arena S.A., a company controlled by La Nación, Argentina’s leading media company, to manage and operate the Buenos Aires Arena, now under construction in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Set to open in mid-2019, the state-of-the-art indoor venue can entertain up to 16,000 guests and will host approximately 100 events annually, including concerts, family shows, festivals, corporate and special events.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625005315/en/

Rendering of Buenos Aires Arena (Graphic: Business Wire)

As part of the multi-year, comprehensive management agreement, AEG Facilities will be responsible for all aspects of the arena’s operations beginning with directing all pre-opening functions including overseeing the hiring and training of the venue’s full time staff and planning and executing the arena’s grand opening activities while managing key departments such as event operations, sponsorship and premium seating sales, booking, security, ticketing, guest services, marketing, public relations, finance, human resources and overall event management.

“Buenos Aires is one of the leading entertainment and sport markets in the world and now it will be serviced by a world-class venue,” said Chuck Steedman, Chief Operating Officer, AEG Facilities. “We look forward to working with Buenos Aires Arena and the entire Buenos Aires community to provide the most popular and highest levels of international, regional and local sports and entertainment to this beautiful new arena. La Nación has shown great vision with this project and we are very excited to welcome Buenos Aires Arena to AEG’s elite global network of venues in the world’s top cities spanning five continents.”

“We are thrilled to partner with AEG, the leading arena owner and operator in the world, in our new state of the art venue in Buenos Aires. We believe AEG is the right operator for our arena and that together we will bring outstanding quality entertainment experiences to Buenos Aires,” said Luis Saguier, Director of La Nación.

Located in the geographical heart of Buenos Aires, specifically Villa Crespo, the venue will be readily accessible by 19 bus lines, subway and two train lines.

The project will be overseen from AEG’s regional headquarters in São Paulo, Brazil, led by Venancio Castro, Executive Director, AEG LATAM, with additional resources provided by AEG Facilities’ network of offices and venues regionally and globally. This is the second multipurpose arena that AEG Facilities has added in South America recently, with Montevideo, Uruguay’s Antel Arena set to open later in 2018.

About AEG Facilities

AEG, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Anschutz Company, is the leading sports and live entertainment company in the world. AEG Facilities, a stand-alone division of AEG, and its affiliates owns, operates or consults with more than 140 of the industry’s preeminent venues worldwide, across five continents, providing complete venue management, as well as specialized programs in operations, guest services, ticketing, booking, sales and marketing. AEG Facilities also provides resources and access to other AEG-affiliated entities, including AEG Presents, one of the largest live music companies in the world, AEG Global Partnerships and AEG Real Estate, as well as such industry leading programs as AEG 1Earth and AEG Encore to support the success of its venues across the globe. The Los Angeles-based organization owns, operates or provides services to the world’s most elite venues, including STAPLES Center and Microsoft Theater (Los Angeles, CA), StubHub Center (Carson, CA), Sprint Center (Kansas City, MO.), Valley View Casino Center (San Diego, CA), KFC Yum! Center (Louisville, KY.), AmericanAirlines Arena (Miami, Fla.), Barclays Center (Brooklyn, N.Y.), Target Center (Minneapolis, MN), Oracle Arena and Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (Oakland, CA), PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, PA), Mercedes-Benz Arena (Shanghai, China), Cadillac Arena (Beijing, China), The O2 (London, England), Mercedes-Benz Arena (Berlin, Germany), Barclaycard Arena (Hamburg, Germany), SSE Hydro (Glasgow, UK), Perth Arena (Perth, Australia), Qudos Bank Arena and ICC (Sydney, Australia), Ericsson Globe Arena (Stockholm, Sweden), Los Angeles Convention Center (Los Angeles, Calif.), Hawaii Convention Center (Honolulu, HI), Puerto Rico Convention Center (San Juan, Puerto Rico) and the Oman Convention & Exhibition Center (Muscat, Oman). For more information, please visit aegworldwide.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625005315/en/

CONTACT: AEG Facilities

Michael Roth, (213) 742-7155

mroth@aegworldwide.com

or

Cassandra Zebisch, (213) 763-7712

czebisch@aegworldwide.com

KEYWORD: ARGENTINA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA SOUTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BUILDING SYSTEMS ENTERTAINMENT GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT GENERAL SPORTS CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY SPORTS

SOURCE: AEG Facilities

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/25/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 06/25/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625005315/en