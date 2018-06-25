Senseonics Launches the “Ever Mobile Clinic” – A Converted 18 Wheeler Training Facility to Tour United States

ORLANDO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018--Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS) today announced the launch of the company’s Ever Mobile Clinic Tour, a program to bring hands-on diabetes device training and education directly to U.S. patients and healthcare professionals in their local areas via a custom-built 18-wheeler mobile training facility.

The national education-based tour features the Ever Mobile Clinic, a mobile educational facility custom-built within a semi-truck to accommodate the education and training of healthcare professionals and patients in the use of the company’s recently approved Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System. The Ever Mobile Clinic was previewed last week at the American Diabetes Association, and in July, Senseonics will kick off the mobile clinic’s national tour bringing education and training to major markets across the United States.

The modern multifunctional Ever Mobile Clinic houses a video theatre, two hands-on demonstration stations and procedure room. The mobile clinic delivers hands-on immersive product demonstration and hands-on training directly to local healthcare professionals and patients in cities across the country.

“The mobile clinic is an innovative forum to deliver physician and patient education on the merits of CGM, including potentially modules in using data to optimize individual therapeutic outcomes,” says Richard Bergenstal, MD, Executive Director at the International Diabetes Center. “A traveling semi-truck outfitted with the right tools and program is a new way to bring these educational opportunities to local communities.”

The Ever Mobile Clinic Tour will visit conferences, health care groups, health care systems and community events, and is staffed with qualified trainers who offer product and sensor procedure training and relevant information on diabetes and glucose monitoring.

Senseonics’ application to market the Eversense® CGM System for use by people with diabetes was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on June 21, 2018. The Eversense System is the first and only CGM system to feature an implantable glucose sensor and provide long-term continuous monitoring for up to three months.

“We believe the Eversense System offers unique features that will help open up CGM to millions of people with diabetes who currently are not taking advantage of its benefits,” said Tim Goodnow, President and CEO of Senseonics. “And just as important as it is to bring to market innovative device technology that better fits patients’ lives, it's equally important that we’re innovative about how we bring training in the use of the product to patients and their physicians. It has to fit their work and personal lives, and so this is just a new and additional option for training and education to supplement our in-office, online and other training efforts.”

About Eversense

The Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System is indicated for continually measuring glucose levels in persons age 18 and older with diabetes for up to 90 days. It is intended to complement, not replace, fingerstick blood glucose monitoring. The sensor insertion and removal is performed by a physician. The Eversense CGM System is a prescription device; patients should talk to their doctor to learn more. For important safety information, see https://eversensediabetes.com/safety-info/.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of transformational glucose monitoring products designed to help people with diabetes confidently live their lives with ease. Senseonics' CGM systems, Eversense® and Eversense® XL, include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Senseonics, including statements about the planned U.S. launch of Eversense and other statements containing the words "expect," "intend," "may," "will," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the development of the market for CGM products generally, and Eversense in particular, people with diabetes' perceptions of the benefits of the Eversense System, patient use of the system, and such other factors as are set forth in the risk factors detailed in Senseonics' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, Senseonics' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, and Senseonics' other filings with the SEC under the heading "Risk Factors." In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Senseonics' views as of the date hereof. Senseonics anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Senseonics' views to change. However, while Senseonics may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Senseonics specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Senseonics' views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

