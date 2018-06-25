Global Gaming Headset Market 2018-2022 | Industry Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018-- analysts forecast the global gaming headset market to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report.

The headset with equalization mode is one of the major trends being witnessed in the . Gaming headsets have a tech-savvy target audience inclined toward the products with advanced features. Gaming headset manufacturers aim at delivering improved features in their updated products to stay ahead of the competition. One such current trend is the presence of equalization mode in gaming headsets.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the growth in e-sports market as a key factor contributing to the growth of the gaming headset market:

Global gaming headset market: Growth in e-sports market

E-sports that had a worldwide audience of 205 million in 2017 is getting more attention every year by sponsors and gamers across the world. E-sports is a platform for gamers to compete in real-time while getting broadcasted globally, which increases its entertainment quotient. The e-sports market, valued at USD 700 million in 2017, has entered the maturity stage of the product lifecycle and is expected to grow up to USD 2000 million by 2022.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on gaming, “E-sports have turned online gaming into a spectator sport. It is like watching a professional event, with the difference being that instead of a physical sport, the viewers pay to watch gamers competing against each other. With the increasing popularity of e-sports, the gaming headset manufacturers are increasingly customizing their products keeping e-sport gamers in mind.”

Global gaming headset market - multi-platform gaming headsets segment leads the market

This market research report segments the global gaming headset market by platform (multi-platform gaming headsets, PC/Mac gaming headsets, and console gaming headsets) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on platform, the multi-platform gaming headsets segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to around 51% of the market. The market share occupied by this segment is expected to increase by almost 6% by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global gaming headset market in 2017. It accounted for a market share of approximately 40%. It was followed by EMEA and APAC. APAC is expected to project the fastest growth during the period 2018-2022.

