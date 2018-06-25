Fuel Education and Modern Teacher Partnership Supports School Districts’ Transition to Classrooms of the Future

HERNDON, Va. & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018--Fuel Education® (FuelEd ® ) and Modern Teacher today announced they are joining forces to enable their school district partners to make the transition from traditional schools rooted in decades-old practices to 21 st century educational institutions that leverage digital solutions to provide students greater opportunities for more personalized and blended learning.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625005643/en/

Modern Teacher is an education technology company founded four years ago to enable Digital Convergence, the fundamental shift in the K–12 school system from the traditional classroom toward a modern learning environment. The company developed a research-based methodology, called the Digital Convergence Framework, to assist school districts embarking on this transition.

Described by AASA, The School Superintendents Association, as the nation’s premier methodology for transitioning traditional classrooms to modern learning environments at scale, Modern Teacher’s Framework is centered on five key drivers: Leadership, Instructional Models, Modern Curriculum, Digital Ecosystem, and Professional Learning. Fuel Education joins Modern Teacher’s coalition of partners primarily as an option for the third driver, Modern Curriculum.

“As a trusted provider of a comprehensive suite of robust, high-quality K–12 curriculum and content to more than two thousand school districts, Fuel Education is an excellent option for Modern Teacher’s school district partners,” said Shawn Smith, president of Modern Teacher. “Our like-minded missions attract school districts committed to pursuing innovation and change to become successful education institutions of the future.”

“Modern Teacher has a clear vision for the future of education, backed by an intelligible framework that enables forward-thinking school districts to embrace the possibilities that lie ahead,” said Sean Ryan, general manager for Fuel Education. “At Fuel Education, we understand that providing digital solutions for our school district partners is just one critical building block from a larger strategic blueprint to ensure enduring success. We are pleased to be able to offer Modern Teacher’s school district partners a practical application of a key driver in their Digital Convergence Framework, and at the same time, offer our school districts insight and context for achieving long-term evolutionary change.”

Modern Teacher’s Digital Convergence Framework is housed in an online platform that enables districts to address and track key steps and milestones in a unified way across the entire organization. The Framework integrates professional learning with district-level success metrics and strategic milestones. Modern Teacher’s national network of clients includes more than 50 school districts representing 1,000 schools and more than 800,000 students and teachers.

About Fuel Education

Fuel Education ® partners with school districts to deliver personalized learning and transform the education experience inside and outside the classroom. The company provides innovative solutions for pre-K through 12th grade that empower districts to implement successful online and blended learning programs. Its open, easy-to-use Personalized Learning Platform, PEAK™, enables teachers to customize courses using their own content, FuelEd courses and titles, third-party content, and open educational resources. Fuel Education serves more than 2,000 school districts, offering one of the industry’s largest catalogs of K–12 digital curriculum, certified instruction, professional development, and educational services. To learn more, visit fueleducation.com and Twitter.

About Modern Teacher

Modern Teacher partners with districts to support the transition from traditional classrooms to modern learning environments. The educational technology company is designed to provide a research-based methodology for Digital Convergence in education to include a technology-enabled solution to support districts’ organizational change. Modern Teacher has established a network of similar thinking professionals dedicated to supporting teachers in today’s highly connected, digital world. To learn more, visit modernteacher.com.

©2018 Fuel Education LLC. All rights reserved. Fuel Education and FuelEd are trademarks of Fuel Education LLC or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625005643/en/

CONTACT: Media Contacts:

Fuel Education

Beth Halloran, 703-436-3263

bhalloran@fueleducation.com

or

Modern Teacher

Kelly Jones, 312-806-6684

kelly.jones@modernteacher.com

or

KEH Communications

Rachael Ballard, 410-975-9638

Rachael@kehcomm.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA COLORADO VIRGINIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION PRIMARY/SECONDARY TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT INTERNET NETWORKS OTHER TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: Fuel Education and Modern Teacher

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/25/2018 08:55 AM/DISC: 06/25/2018 08:55 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625005643/en