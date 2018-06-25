Belgium and England set to rest, rotate, maybe disappoint

Belgium's Eden Hazard drinks during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russi
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez, right, congratulates Eden Hazard after replacing him during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez, right, talks to Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer Worl
England's Harry Kane, right, celebrates with teammate Ruben Loftus-Cheek after scoring his side's sixth goal during the group G match between England
England's Harry Kane reacts to his team's supporters following their group G match 6-1 win over Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novg
England's Harry Kane, left, celebrates with his teammate England's Henderson after he scored his side's second goal during the group G match between E
Teammates congratulate England's Harry Kane, second from left, after he scored his side's sixth goal during the group G match between against Panama a
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, right, leaves the pitch as being substituted for teammate Marouane Fellaini during the group G match between Belgium and Tuni
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scores his side's second goal during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak
England head coach Gareth Southgate celebrates his team's 6-1 victory at the end of the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer Wo
England head coach Gareth Southgate calls out to his players during the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the N
NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (AP) — Sadly for the fans, Belgium and England are ready to rest and rotate.
In it for the long haul, they face a World Cup reality that could strip some of the flavor from a mouthwatering group decider between two Premier League-rich squads and two of the tournament's high-scoring teams.
Both have already qualified for the last 16 — only the group winner needs to be decided — so Thursday's Group G finale in Kaliningrad provides a rare chance in an unrelenting World Cup schedule to rest tired legs, recover from injuries and avoid the risk of suspensions.
Also, fringe squad members can get game time when the pressure is off, in case they are needed unexpectedly when it really counts down the road.
And so the big individual matchups that held so much intrigue a week ago may not materialize.
