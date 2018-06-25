Japan-Taiwan relations should be deepened through Okinawa: former President

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) said that Japan-Taiwan relations should be deepened through Okinawa at a press conference at Naha International Airport before returning to Taiwan today, reported CNA.

The comments were made by Lee during an impromptu press conference after he spent the last four days in Okinawa, Japan to attend the unveiling of a monument to Taiwanese soldiers who died at the Battle of Okinawa in 1945.

Lee was asked a wide range of questions on topics like peace in Asia, Okinawa-Taiwan relations and Taiwan-U.S. relations, amongst others.

When asked about Japan-Taiwan relations, Lee said Taiwan's policies towards Japan are not sufficient and that improving relations between the two island nations is one of his goals.

When asked about how to achieve peace in Asia and Japan's role in such an event, Lee said he thinks that Japan has been too reliant on the U.S. and Japan should bear more responsibility for both Taiwan and the region as a whole.

Lee's strong and direct comments come after an equally powerful few days. Most notably, Lee slammed China for being the most unstable element in present-day Asia during a dinner event on Saturday, June 23.

China took exception to Lee's visit and described it as a form of glorifying colonial rule. But the former President is unperturbed, saying that he does not need to care about China's opposition.