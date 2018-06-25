Zebra Technologies Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Companies in Chicago Area

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), the market leader in rugged mobile computers, barcode scanners and barcode printers enhanced with software and services to enable real-time enterprise visibility, announces its worldwide recognition for an assortment of achievements. Notably, Zebra was ranked 45 on Crain’s Chicago Business® Fast 50 list, which annually features the fastest-growing companies in the Chicago area. The award highlights the best, most innovative organizations with significant revenue growth, creative business strategies and successful leadership.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625005184/en/
Zebra Technologies Corporation announces its worldwide recognition for an assortment of achievements. Notably, Zebra was ranked 45 on Crain’s Chicago Business® Fast 50 list, which annually features the fastest-growing companies in the Chicago area.
Zebra has also received awards from international organizations for successes in product design, innovation, employee engagement, partner programs and leadership.
KEY FACTSThe company ranked 145 among all mid-sized companies on Forbes’ 2018 list of “America’s Best Employers.” This is Zebra’s third consecutive year on the Forbes’ list. ComputerWorld placed Zebra #8 on its Best Mid-Size Places to Work in IT for 2018, and Zebra ranked #628 on the Fortune 1000 list based on its total revenue. Olivier Leonetti, Chief Financial Officer, Zebra Technologies, was recently awarded the 2018 CFO Excellence Award for Leadership and Achievement for the Large Market. For the fourth consecutive year, Zebra has received the Red Dot Award for product design and most recently earned top honors for the TC20 mobile computer and TC25 rugged smartphone. Zebra also earned two honors from Australia’s prestigious Good Design® Award ® for outstanding design and innovation in the Product Design Category. These include the MC3300 mobile computer as well as the TC20 and TC25 durable mobile computers. CRN awarded Zebra a five-star rating in its 2018 Partner Program Guide, which annually ranks partner programs from technology vendors that provide products and services through the IT channel. Zebra was recognized as the Best Overall mHealth Hardware Solution by the 2018 MedTech Awards. At the 2018 China IoT Congress, Zebra was also honored with the IoT Star Award, recognizing Zebra as the Most Influential International Brand for the third consecutive year. At the 2018 Logistics Technology Awards in Beijing, Zebra’s TC20 mobile computer and RFD2000 handheld UHF RFID sled were selected as the Most Innovative Products. Zebra’s TC51 and TC56 touch computers were recently named as the Enterprise Applications of the Year at the ZDNet China Awards.
SUPPORTING QUOTE
Jeff Schmitz, Chief Marketing Officer, Zebra Technologies
“At Zebra, our customers, partners and employees are at the center of what we do. These awards represent the continued dedication, innovation and evolution of our products and services designed for front-line workers to deliver a performance edge. We are committed to investing in our employees and creating a great work environment, and we will continue to build and design new solutions that exceed industry expectations.”
ABOUT ZEBRA
With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – give organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for our news alerts. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of ZIH Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2018 ZIH Corp. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625005184/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact:
Zebra Technologies
Therese Van Ryne
Phone: + 1 847 370 2317
therese.vanryne@zebra.com
or
Industry Analyst Contact:
Zebra Technologies
Kasia Fahmy
+1-224-306-8654
k.fahmy@zebra.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT HARDWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING RETAIL
SOURCE: Zebra Technologies
Copyright Business Wire 2018.
PUB: 06/25/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 06/25/2018 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625005184/en