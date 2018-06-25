Zebra Technologies Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Companies in Chicago Area

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), the market leader in rugged mobile computers, barcode scanners and barcode printers enhanced with software and services to enable real-time enterprise visibility, announces its worldwide recognition for an assortment of achievements. Notably, Zebra was ranked 45 on Crain’s Chicago Business® Fast 50 list, which annually features the fastest-growing companies in the Chicago area. The award highlights the best, most innovative organizations with significant revenue growth, creative business strategies and successful leadership.

Zebra has also received awards from international organizations for successes in product design, innovation, employee engagement, partner programs and leadership.

Zebra has also received awards from international organizations for successes in product design, innovation, employee engagement, partner programs and leadership.

KEY FACTS

SUPPORTING QUOTE

Jeff Schmitz, Chief Marketing Officer, Zebra Technologies

“At Zebra, our customers, partners and employees are at the center of what we do. These awards represent the continued dedication, innovation and evolution of our products and services designed for front-line workers to deliver a performance edge. We are committed to investing in our employees and creating a great work environment, and we will continue to build and design new solutions that exceed industry expectations.”

ABOUT ZEBRA

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – give organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for our news alerts. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of ZIH Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2018 ZIH Corp. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

