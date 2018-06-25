Splunk Closes Acquisition of VictorOps

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018--Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), first in delivering “aha” moments from machine data, today announced that it has closed the acquisition of VictorOps, Inc., a leader in DevOps incident management. In combination with Splunk, VictorOps’ incident management platform gives DevOps teams an analytics-driven platform to help collaboratively monitor, resolve and prevent issues that degrade customer engagement. For more information, visit the VictorOps website to register for a free VictorOps trial.

Splunk alert data in VictorOps for DevOps incident management

The aggregate purchase price for the transaction was approximately $120 million, excluding adjustments, paid in cash and Splunk securities.

“Modern engineering and operations teams are quickly embracing IT strategies fueled by AIOps to help solve challenges like vague alerts, reactive operations and siloed teams. The combination of Splunk and VictorOps is a natural fit that will help organizations around the world innovate faster than ever before,” said Doug Merritt, President and CEO, Splunk. “We welcome the VictorOps team to Splunk and look forward to working together to help organizations deliver high-quality customer engagements driven by machine data analytics.”

The combination of Splunk Enterprise and VictorOps will deliver a ‘Platform of Engagement’ – combining monitoring, event management, on-call management and ChatOps. Supercharged by machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), the combined technologies will not only give development and DevOps teams the ability to accelerate incident resolution, but also to learn from past actions to make proactive recommendations.

For more information about Splunk and VictorOps, visit the Splunk website.

About Splunk Inc.

