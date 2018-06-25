Trump trash talks restaurant that booted Sanders

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is trash-talking a restaurant that refused to serve his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Trump said in a tweet Monday morning that The Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia "should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders."

The president, an admitted germophobe, added: "I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside!"

Sanders tweeted over the weekend that she was asked to leave the restaurant Friday evening because she works for Trump and complied.

The restaurant's co-owner Stephanie Wilkinson told The Washington Post that her reasons included the concerns of employees who were gay and knew Sanders had defended Trump's desire to bar transgender people from the military.