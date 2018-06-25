Yubico Launches FIPS 140-2 Validated YubiKey Series

PALO ALTO, Calif. & STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018--Yubico, the leading provider of hardware authentication security keys, today announced the certification and availability of the YubiKey FIPS Series, a new product line that meets the stringent cryptographic security requirements of the Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-2. FIPS 140-2 is a US government computer security standard, published by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), that covers the use of cryptographic functionality such as encryption, authentication, and digital signatures.

FIPS 140-2 certification is essential for many branches of the US government and federal contractors, and also corporations in the private sector that work with the federal government to collect and transmit sensitive but unclassified (SBU) information. The YubiKey FIPS series uses the YubiKey 4 Cryptographic Module that received FIPS 140-2 validated at Overall Level 2, Physical Security Level 3 with certificate number 3204. At this level, the YubiKey FIPS series meets Authenticator Assurance Level 3 (AAL3) as defined in NIST SP800-63B, that enables compliance with Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) requirements.

The YubiKey FIPS Series hardware authentication devices include keychain and nano form factors for USB-A and USB-C interfaces. The YubiKey FIPS Series is the only FIPS validated multi-protocol security key in the market supporting five authentication protocols; FIDO U2F, smart card (PIV), Yubico OTP, OpenPGP, and OATH-HOTP/TOTP.

Yubico has been delivering trusted, strong authentication to the world’s largest technology, finance and retail organizations and government agencies to protect account access to computers, networks and online services. Today, with the addition of the YubiKey FIPS Series, the company is able to deliver the same affordable, easy-to-use security as a FIPS 140-2 validated solution. Federal entities and organizations working closely with the US government can comply with high assurance security requirements for on-premise or cloud deployments using the YubiKey FIPS Series.

“FIPS 140-2 is one of the most recognized government certification programs for a security product. Yubico has a strong commitment to security and industry standards, making this a major milestone for Yubico and our customers,” said Jerrod Chong, Senior Vice President of Product, Yubico. “The YubiKey FIPS keys are the first multi-protocol authentication devices, supporting five authentication protocols, to receive FIPS 140-2 validation.”

For more information and technical details on the new product line visit the YubiKey FIPS product page. Starting at $46, the YubiKey FIPS Series security keys are available now for purchase online from the Yubico store or by contacting Yubico Sales.

