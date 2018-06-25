Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, June 25, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;84;75;Nice with some sun;84;75;SW;7;76%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;97;86;Sunny and very warm;104;84;SW;8;38%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, nice;92;68;Sunny and pleasant;94;67;W;17;40%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;80;67;Plenty of sunshine;80;67;E;9;57%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy, comfortable;70;53;Fog, then sun;71;53;NNE;9;63%;0%;7

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;63;51;A shower in the a.m.;65;52;SE;8;61%;67%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;107;76;Sunny and very warm;99;76;WSW;9;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A few showers;72;60;Cloudy;77;60;N;9;49%;44%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower or two;62;49;Spotty showers;68;56;ESE;4;73%;72%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;83;64;Thunderstorms;75;64;SSE;6;83%;88%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain tapering off;55;49;A little a.m. rain;54;42;SSE;13;75%;74%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;109;82;Sunny, breezy, hot;111;82;NW;16;15%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;92;72;A morning shower;92;74;SSE;5;62%;75%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;81;69;A t-storm in spots;81;69;W;12;75%;66%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;94;79;High clouds;92;78;SW;7;64%;73%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;79;70;Mostly sunny;80;71;ENE;9;58%;4%;11

Beijing, China;Cloudy and very warm;93;77;Partly sunny and hot;97;79;WSW;9;46%;2%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;73;55;A t-shower in spots;69;58;N;5;69%;57%;3

Berlin, Germany;Warmer;74;53;Decreasing clouds;76;54;NNE;6;57%;27%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;63;47;Mostly cloudy;63;47;SE;6;71%;65%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;78;53;Mostly sunny, nice;78;52;ENE;5;42%;1%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;70;55;Thundershowers;73;55;N;10;57%;80%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy, comfortable;75;53;Decreasing clouds;75;56;NNE;10;55%;0%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Increasing clouds;76;55;Showers and t-storms;76;59;NE;6;60%;91%;5

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or t-storm;72;55;A t-shower in spots;75;56;NNW;6;53%;50%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;55;42;Partly sunny;59;46;NNW;9;73%;0%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mainly cloudy;84;61;Mostly cloudy;84;61;NW;6;35%;29%;6

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;85;68;Showers and t-storms;81;74;SW;11;77%;83%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Warm with sunshine;98;74;Sunshine and warm;99;74;NE;9;32%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;66;46;Clouding up;60;51;N;8;86%;81%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;80;70;A t-storm in spots;81;69;ESE;4;63%;65%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;97;83;Warm with some sun;102;83;WSW;11;48%;37%;5

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, nice;77;65;Strong thunderstorms;77;68;S;10;81%;88%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Overcast, a t-storm;87;79;Afternoon showers;86;79;WSW;10;78%;90%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;70;55;Clouds and sun, nice;72;56;S;13;70%;22%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine, a t-storm;83;76;Decreasing clouds;84;77;S;5;77%;18%;12

Dallas, United States;A morning t-storm;94;77;Clouds and sun, hot;97;78;S;10;57%;5%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;84;72;Humid with some sun;84;71;SSE;13;77%;27%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;109;90;Hot with hazy sun;105;87;W;8;38%;44%;12

Denver, United States;Pleasant and warmer;85;58;Mostly sunny;96;65;SSW;7;19%;5%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorm;92;81;A t-storm in spots;86;79;SSE;7;91%;85%;3

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;92;72;A shower in the a.m.;86;71;SE;8;67%;66%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;75;52;Partly sunny, warm;71;53;E;8;60%;9%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Brilliant sunshine;95;66;Mostly sunny;96;68;NNE;7;17%;1%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and beautiful;79;67;Mostly sunny;80;68;WSW;10;67%;3%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;92;79;A t-storm around;90;77;SE;8;71%;83%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;70;42;Sunny and nice;70;43;ESE;5;38%;2%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;87;73;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;ENE;7;68%;80%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;63;52;Partly sunny;67;52;SW;9;62%;4%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;93;77;A t-storm or two;89;76;SSW;7;82%;75%;6

Hong Kong, China;A stray thunderstorm;87;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;SSE;8;73%;72%;13

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;86;76;Showers around;89;76;ENE;18;56%;72%;13

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;91;70;A p.m. t-storm;82;70;W;6;71%;82%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;106;78;Hazy sun and hot;105;78;N;9;28%;1%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, nice;77;67;Mostly cloudy, humid;78;66;ENE;7;76%;68%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Morning showers;85;76;A p.m. shower or two;88;76;SSW;7;70%;72%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;103;83;Mostly sunny, nice;98;83;N;10;51%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;66;39;Some sun;63;41;NNW;6;47%;7%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;95;59;Sunny and very warm;94;63;NW;10;9%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;93;85;Hazy sun;95;83;S;11;62%;28%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;82;69;Thunderstorms;83;68;SSE;5;81%;92%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sun and clouds;104;82;Nice with some sun;101;82;S;15;36%;15%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;73;54;Clouds and sun;74;57;NE;11;51%;27%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;89;80;A p.m. t-storm;91;80;ENE;15;59%;80%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;85;71;Clouds and sun;86;71;WSW;5;66%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Couple of t-storms;92;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;76;S;8;91%;87%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;87;75;A t-storm around;85;74;NNE;4;82%;79%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A passing shower;57;25;A shower in spots;58;28;NE;9;37%;65%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;85;74;Showers and t-storms;83;75;SW;7;78%;70%;4

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;66;60;Clearing;65;59;S;8;78%;6%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;80;63;Sunshine, pleasant;81;64;NNW;9;56%;2%;11

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, warm;82;59;Sunshine, pleasant;79;55;E;8;47%;0%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;77;60;Clearing;78;61;S;7;65%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;81;70;Mostly sunny, nice;81;68;SSW;6;72%;1%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, very hot;104;74;Very hot;103;73;WSW;5;32%;13%;11

Male, Maldives;Clearing;87;80;Showers around;89;80;WSW;4;64%;88%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;87;74;An afternoon shower;88;74;NE;4;74%;62%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;86;77;A t-storm or two;88;78;S;5;76%;89%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;56;41;Clouds and sun;58;41;E;4;75%;7%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;56;A p.m. t-storm;73;57;SSW;6;59%;80%;12

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;80;A p.m. t-storm;88;79;SE;10;69%;63%;7

Minsk, Belarus;A p.m. t-storm;64;46;Thundershowers;70;53;E;8;66%;80%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;84;76;Mostly sunny;84;76;SSW;13;70%;17%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;54;41;Partial sunshine;60;44;NW;8;76%;2%;2

Montreal, Canada;Sunshine and breezy;73;52;Mostly cloudy;77;57;SSW;2;38%;0%;9

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun, nice;70;56;Partly sunny;75;59;NE;6;42%;1%;3

Mumbai, India;Rain, heavy at times;84;75;Showers;87;77;SW;13;81%;90%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;71;54;Clouds and sun;71;56;SE;8;70%;65%;6

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;62;Mostly sunny;77;65;S;11;39%;3%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;91;69;Plenty of sunshine;91;69;WNW;8;42%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Afternoon showers;81;63;A morning shower;77;62;E;6;83%;57%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;90;68;Mostly cloudy, humid;87;76;SSW;8;63%;25%;6

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, nice;80;61;Clouds and sun, nice;80;58;S;7;50%;5%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and beautiful;72;45;Mostly cloudy;79;54;SSW;6;41%;0%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;83;78;Mostly sunny;82;77;SSE;11;73%;3%;6

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;86;75;A shower or t-storm;85;74;NW;5;83%;81%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A downpour;84;74;Showers around;85;74;ENE;4;81%;75%;6

Paris, France;Sunshine, pleasant;78;55;Sunshine and warm;84;57;NE;6;53%;0%;9

Perth, Australia;Turning out cloudy;68;52;Inc. clouds;67;54;N;9;56%;65%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;A t-storm or two;90;76;SW;6;76%;70%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Periods of sun;86;73;Partly sunny, nice;89;73;SE;15;72%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;74;A t-storm in spots;95;73;NE;5;48%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower;69;55;A shower in spots;72;55;NW;8;52%;73%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy and hot;91;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;61;NNW;8;90%;84%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;70;52;Clouds and sun;70;52;SSW;8;53%;44%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;74;61;Mostly sunny;75;61;W;8;62%;1%;12

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;82;73;A morning shower;83;73;SE;9;65%;74%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A bit of rain;53;47;Partly sunny;53;46;SSE;5;52%;33%;2

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;64;50;Partly sunny;69;54;NE;4;64%;30%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;79;68;Plenty of sunshine;84;67;ENE;5;60%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;106;80;Plenty of sunshine;108;83;NNW;11;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;81;55;Mostly sunny;84;55;NNE;7;48%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;68;54;Rather cloudy;72;56;NW;7;56%;7%;6

San Francisco, United States;Fog to sun;70;57;Fog to sun;69;58;WSW;10;58%;3%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;75;65;Couple of t-storms;75;64;E;4;83%;85%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;85;77;Sun and some clouds;85;77;E;12;71%;44%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;76;65;A p.m. t-storm;74;64;NE;4;100%;82%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;83;64;Partly sunny;83;64;NNW;6;22%;14%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partial sunshine;59;41;Partly sunny;59;44;E;3;53%;8%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A t-storm in spots;87;75;NE;7;70%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;81;61;Partly sunny, nice;78;58;NNW;7;61%;2%;6

Seattle, United States;Not as warm;65;53;Decreasing clouds;69;54;NNE;6;58%;9%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy and hot;92;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;69;SW;5;87%;90%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and warmer;91;81;Some sun, very hot;99;81;SSW;8;60%;19%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;84;78;Mostly cloudy;86;78;S;7;73%;44%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Variable cloudiness;70;55;Thunderstorms;68;56;SSW;9;73%;91%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;87;76;Sun and some clouds;87;76;ENE;11;66%;44%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun, nice;73;54;Clouds and sun, nice;72;52;S;8;57%;13%;5

Sydney, Australia;Abundant sunshine;62;49;Partly sunny;61;52;W;10;74%;63%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;93;77;Mainly cloudy;92;77;SSW;5;67%;14%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;64;52;Partly sunny;69;55;WNW;7;64%;7%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, nice;90;70;Sunshine and nice;92;69;N;8;23%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with sunshine;91;66;Mostly sunny and hot;93;66;N;7;34%;18%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and hot;105;76;Sunny and hot;102;77;SSE;9;13%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;85;72;Sunshine, pleasant;85;71;N;9;57%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;79;66;Thunderstorms;81;62;NE;6;64%;74%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;73;Mostly cloudy;87;76;SSW;13;63%;26%;11

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and nice;71;55;High clouds;71;60;ENE;8;56%;51%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with some sun;79;69;Mostly sunny, nice;80;69;NW;9;61%;25%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;83;67;Partly sunny;83;66;WNW;13;54%;26%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;73;49;Some sun, a shower;71;48;NNW;11;48%;66%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;64;52;Partly sunny;66;51;WSW;6;51%;18%;9

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;71;55;Thundershowers;73;55;NW;9;53%;80%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;74;NE;5;80%;79%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, cool;58;44;Thundershowers;63;48;E;9;75%;80%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Thundershowers;63;50;Thundershowers;67;52;NE;5;69%;80%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;50;42;A shower in the p.m.;49;43;SSW;23;71%;82%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;87;77;Showers and t-storms;82;76;SSW;7;87%;93%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;90;63;Mostly sunny, warm;92;63;NE;3;35%;7%;12

