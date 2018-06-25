Medallion Home Forms Multi-Year Home Appliance Partnership with Samsung

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. & SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018--Medallion Home, a leading home builder in central and southwest Florida, and Samsung Electronics America, Inc., the number one selling brand of major appliances 1, today announced a multi-year partnership to provide Samsung home appliances to Medallion Home custom designed homes. Medallion Home will now exclusively feature Samsung home appliances, including premium, built-in packages from the company’s new Chef Collection line and select luxury Dacor packages.

“Change in the home is happening fast, and a new generation of home buyers wants technology that simplifies and inspires their lives,” said Tom Halford, Vice President, Premium and Builder Brands of Home Appliances, Samsung Electronics America. “With Medallion Home, we are thrilled to bring a broad portfolio of home appliances to new homeowners that inspire and excite, while providing the performance and flexibility in the kitchen for the way people live today.”

Samsung offers builders a deep portfolio of home appliances for any type of home, including its Chef Collection line of premium built-in appliances. The line brings a new level of elegance to the home with technology that goes beyond cooking to create the perfect kitchen space, one in which home chefs can truly take center stage.

Thanks to thoughtfully integrated technology, Chef Collection is the first connected line of modern luxury home appliances. View Inside cameras take advanced connectivity to a new level by enabling you to bring your kitchen with you in your pocket to the store. Wi-Fi or Bluetooth capabilities in all appliances provide connected control whether at home or afar.

Chef Collection’s beautiful, simple design enhances the look and value of any kitchen. Wall ovens are flush mounted, cooktops have beveled edges, and the refrigerator and dishwasher are panel-ready and customizable to meet the individualized aesthetic tastes of homeowners. All appliances are available in stainless or matte black stainless steel.

Chef Collection also brings the kitchen to life like no other appliance line before it. LED Frame Lighting in the refrigerator presents food in the most flattering light. Bold backlit illuminated knobs on the ranges, Virtual Flame on the induction cooktop, and tastefully integrated analog and digital controls on the wall ovens all allow you to see at a glance the exact state and status of your appliances.

Finally, chef-inspired performance is on display through such features as the refrigerator’s Flex Zone™, which easily converts from fridge to freezer with four temperature settings. When Flex Zone™ is in fridge mode, wine can be chilled for a weekend dinner party. The Chef Collection Flex Duo™ Oven with smart divider can convert from one oven compartment into two to cook multiple dishes at different temperatures at the same time.

“When Medallion forms strategic product partnerships, we look for brands that compliment and take our premium home offerings to the next level,” said Dominick Donato, Building President, Medallion Home. “With its broad range of innovative appliances and cutting edge technology that fits every lifestyle, Samsung is the perfect match for our deep heritage and expert craftsmanship in home building.”

Through Medallion Home’s partnership with Samsung, homebuyers will have the option of taking advantage of Samsung’s co-branded Friends & Family program, which allows participants to customize their homes with other Samsung home entertainment, mobile and IoT products and devices.

As part of Medallion Home’s commitment to quality, craftsmanship and customer peace of mind, each Samsung kitchen package will include an industry-leading three year warranty.

About Medallion Home

Known for quality construction, expert craftsmanship, and responsive customer service, Medallion Home has been a long-time leader in new home building based in Sarasota, Florida. Its custom designed homes showcase the unsurpassed Florida lifestyle, and our award-winning team, pays close attention to every detail in our homes, so our customers notice the difference right away.

Medallion Home has been building trust since Carlos Beruff founded the family business in 1984. Since then, we have built thousands of beautiful homes from pristine villas to expansive estate homes, while drawing on our core values of customer service, reliability and integrity in Southwest and Central Florida.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics, mobile devices and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today’s technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products in appliances, home entertainment, Internet of Things, mobile computing, smartphones, virtual reality, wireless infrastructure and wearables, in addition to offering leading content and services related to mobile payments, 360-degree VR video, customer support and more. Samsung is a pioneering leader in smartphones and HDTVs in the U.S. and one of America’s fastest growing home appliance brands. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS

