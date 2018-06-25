The Latest: Iranian protesters confront police in Tehran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Latest on developments in Iran (all times local):

3:35 p.m.

Videos posted on social media appear to show Iranian demonstrators confronting police officers in front of Iran's parliament in Tehran.

The footage on Monday shows tear gas in the air and protesters screaming, "They attacked us with tear gas!" Another man is heard shouting: "Come back!"

The protest came after demonstrators in the Iranian capital swarmed its historic Grand Bazaar earlier in the day and forced shopkeepers to close their stalls in apparent anger over the Islamic Republic's troubled economy.

At the end of last year, similar economic protests roiled Iran and spread to some 75 cities and towns, becoming the largest demonstrations in the country since its 2009 disputed presidential election. The protests in late December and early January saw at least 25 people killed and nearly 5,000 people arrested by authorities.

___

1:45 p.m.

A semi-official news agency in Iran is reporting that protesters have swarmed Tehran's Grand Bazaar amid nationwide anger over the country's troubled economy.

The ISNA news agency said the protesters were forcing shopkeepers to close their stalls at the market on Monday.

Videos posted to social media showed protesters heckling those who refused to close, shouting in Farsi: "Coward!"

The Iranian rial has dropped to 90,000 to $1 on the country's black market, despite government attempts to control the currency rate.

The economic trouble also comes as international firms have pulled away from Iran after President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw America from Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers.