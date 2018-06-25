Funeral to be held for Pennsylvania teen killed by police

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Funeral services are being held for a teenager shot and killed by police when he fled a traffic stop in Pennsylvania last week.

Hundreds of mourners are expected to attend the service for Antwon Rose Jr. It will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Woodland Hills Intermediate School in Swissvale.

The 17-year-old was killed Tuesday night after police in the town of East Pittsburgh stopped a car officials say matched a vehicle wanted in a shooting in a nearby town. The shooting remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

Antwon's shooting has sparked numerous street protests in the area since then, though community members say no protests are scheduled Monday out of respect for the family.

The protests are expected to resume Tuesday.