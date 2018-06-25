HeartSciences Showcases MyoVista® Wavelet ECG at the 2018 International Congress on Electrocardiology (ICE)

SOUTHLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018--HeartSciences, an innovative medical device company, is proud to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the upcoming 2018 International Congress on Electrocardiology ( ICE ), which will be held in Makuhari Messe, Chiba City, Japan, June 28-30, 2018. ICE2018 will be the joint meeting of the 45th Congress of the International Society of Electrocardiology (ISE) and the 18th Congress of the International Society for Holter and Noninvasive Electrocardiology ( ISHNE ). This Congress will focus on Electrocardiography, from noninvasive diagnosis to prognosis covering basic electrophysiology, novel signal processing methods of Holter ECG, prognostic ECG techniques for preventing sudden cardiac death, applications of antiarrhythmic agents and direct oral anticoagulants, a critical role of catheter ablation for tachyarrhythmias and appropriate use of implantable devices.

About HeartSciences

HeartSciences is leading innovation in the field of electrocardiography through the application of continuous wavelet transform (CWT) signal processing and artificial intelligence. Wavelet signal processing is currently used in many different industries as an important tool to provide insights and new valuable data related to spectral analysis of a signal. HeartSciences’ MyoVista® Wavelet ECG ( wav ECG™) is a first-to-market 12-lead resting electrocardiograph with new informatics based on wavelet signal processing. Patented informatics focus on energy related information rather than conventional voltage-based information. HeartSciences mission is to enable accurate, affordable screening for the early detection of heart disease.

In addition to proprietary informatics, the MyoVista wav ECG Device has full 12-lead resting ECG capabilities including analysis using the Glasgow Algorithm, one of the world’s most respected interpretive algorithms. The device has a 15.6-inch high-resolution touchscreen display and incorporates many features commonly associated with a tablet device requiring minimal user training with no change in ECG clinical workflow. The MyoVista wav ECG Device is not currently FDA approved for commercial sale or distribution in the United States.

HeartSciences is a privately-held U.S. corporation based in Southlake, Texas.

