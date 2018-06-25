Yemen officials: Saudi strikes kill at least 8 in northwest

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni security officials say two Saudi-led coalition airstrikes have killed at least eight civilians, including women and children, in the northwestern Amran province near the capital, Sanaa.

The officials say Monday's airstrikes, which hit sites in the al-Barid neighborhood in the city of Amran, also wounded over 20 people.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

Also on Monday, the Saudi-led coalition claimed that one of their airstrikes killed at least 41 Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, including eight Lebanese Hezbollah members who were fighting with them, in northern Saada province.

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since March 2015, pitting the Saudi-led coalition against the Iran-backed Houthis who control the capital and much of the country's north.