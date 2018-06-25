10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TEXAS GROUP TAKES IN ABOUT 30 PARENTS SEPARATED FROM KIDS

AP learns that the release is believed to be the first, large one of its kind since Trump signed an executive order that ended the practice of separating immigrant parents and children.

2. WHERE DONATIONS, VOLUNTEERS ARE SURGING

A rest center for asylum-seekers in McAllen, Texas, has had to rent additional storage space for donated goods, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have showed up at their doors.

3. WHAT MAY BE THE END GAME IN MUELLER PROBE

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein may end up wrestling with a dilemma of how much to reveal about Trump's actions in the event the president is not indicted.

4. COLLEGE SPORTS DOCTORS UNDER NEW SCRUTINY

In light of allegations of sexual abuses by team physicians at Michigan State and Ohio State, some schools are exploring whether more oversight is needed.

5. ALGERIA ABANDONS 13,000 MIGRANTS IN THE SAHARA

Forced to trek for miles without food or water in temperatures approaching 118 degrees, some collapse into the sand and are never heard from again, an AP investigation finds.

6. NORTH KOREA NOT HOLDING ANNUAL ANTI-US RALLY

Pyongyang opts not to hold this year's "anti-U.S. imperialism" rally marking the start of the Korean War in another sign of detente with the United States.

7. TURKISH PRESIDENT RE-ELECTED

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has dominated Ankara politics for the past 15 years, is poised to extend his rule with sweeping new powers.

8. THAI CAVE DRAMA INTENSIFIES

Multiple attempts to locate the 12 boys and their soccer coach missing in a flooded cave complex in northern Thailand for nearly two days have failed, but officials say they believe they're still alive.

9. WHO SHINED AT BET AWARDS

The show included superior performances by rising singer H.E.R., rapper Meek Mill and gospel artist Yolanda Adams, who paid a stirring tribute to Anita Baker.

10. WORLD CUP FANS, TEAMS LOVING SOCHI

Russia's summertime playground explodes with amusement parks, beaches, bikes and bathing suits in a scene more akin to Miami than Siberia.